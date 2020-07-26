Candidate for office in Illinois couldn’t stop laughing over attack on a cop

Hadiya Afzal is running for public office in Illinois. She exposed her character in a tweet, not being able to help herself from sharing her sick thoughts. She thinks officers under attack and getting hurt is a laugh riot.

She made her twitter feed private but, fortunately, reporter Andy Ngo captured it. She has been watching the video of an assault of an officer on repeat and laughing non-stop, she says.

Watch the clip then read her tweet. She thinks it’s karma for the brave officer who is trying to bring about law and order.

The Democrats fully endorse her.

Democrat political candidate in Illinois says she’s been watching the video of the assault of the officer on repeat and laughing non-stop. pic.twitter.com/2bBHgEhG61 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020