Portland ‘demonstrators’ at war launch explosives at cops, use blinding lasers (videos)

Democrat leaders and their army of ‘demonstrators’ have no endgame except violence and destruction. The videos you will see below aren’t from a third world country or a war zone in a remote land, this is an ordinary night in Portland, Oregon, under the leadership of far-left Democrats, but then I repeat myself.

The Portland Police generally don’t start moving in when the ‘protesters’ start ‘protesting’ until they light fires. Those begin late at night. During the daytime, it’s a grungy haven for old hippies, college students, ordinary liberals. The smell of marijuana soaks the air. Street vendors sell Black Lives Matter tees and the hip stroll around with water bottles or Starbuck’s lattes.

They all have one thing in common — they don’t like the police. Now, the even more unpopular federal officers have come. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the president of sending “unidentified stormtroopers” to “kidnap protesters.”

“Can we call it fascism yet?” blares a headline of a New York Times op-ed. The DHS still stands its ground, defending the use of unmarked vehicles and uniforms as routine law-enforcement practice and citing recent instances of “doxxing” of officers.

The police point to the repeated damage to courthouses and other public buildings and monuments. But the media offers no support. They downplay the fact that the local police have been castrated by the inept Democrat leadership, who handed over the city to violent anarchists.

The fact that this is the Democrats’ army and these people are acting out to get Biden elected, is meaningless to the polls. Polls now say the country is headed in the wrong direction by the largest margin yet, given the pandemic and the 24/7 media attacks blaming the President. It doesn’t matter that it is New York and it’s incompetent leaders that seeded the nation in the first place.

The riots are clearly aimed at hurting the administration and they do. It is why the Democrats encourage the rioters.

THE RIOTERS CONTINUED TO USE LASERS THAT BLINDED THREE FEDERAL OFFICERS

These are the types of high powered lasers rioters have used to damage the eyes of law enforcement. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/Es5bieo2LO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020

THEY ARE LAUNCHING EXPLOSIVES

A riot was declared after hours of violent protesters trying to tear down the barrier. Dozens of explosives were thrown at the courthouse and federal officers. Everyone takes off running when officers respond. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/anXVIcEMc8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020

CHAOS EVERYWHERE IN DOWNTOWN PORTLAND

Chaos in the streets at the #antifa riot in downtown Portland. pic.twitter.com/0BdxauHrfP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020

IT’S A LAUGH AND A HALF FOR THIS ILLINOIS CANDIDATE

Democrat political candidate in Illinois says she’s been watching the video of the assault of the officer on repeat and laughing non-stop. pic.twitter.com/2bBHgEhG61 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020

IT IS A WAR ZONE

This is an absolute battle right now in Portland pic.twitter.com/WBnIDJMN7H — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 26, 2020

Officers are pushed the crowd back aggressively. It’s been declared a riot pic.twitter.com/jRqXi6kbav — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 26, 2020

Federal officers sweep the park and push rioters away from the courthouse. One sprays me in the face with something. I have my mask on, but the skin that isn’t covered is burning pic.twitter.com/4OYDw44Eax — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 26, 2020

More officers have arrived. Loudspeaker informs the rioters that they are subject to use of force…they’re pushing the crowd WAY back pic.twitter.com/wddWXKajDU — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 26, 2020

Just after 4am, someone launched a water bottle at the line of officers. They responded with pellets, tear gas, pepper spray etc. Many of the remaining rioters retreated past the park pic.twitter.com/NwxEUel3e3 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 26, 2020

KILL COPS BUT PELOSI HAS NO PROBLEM WITH THIS, IT’S TRUMP’S FAULT

Sentiments of peaceful Portland riots brought to you by Antifa pic.twitter.com/uFHMSYlWcX — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020

RIGHT NOW: Portland rioters once again attack @Starbucks (Salmon St) pic.twitter.com/FMYqkhcIne — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020

TWO OTHER INSANE GROUPS JOIN ANTIFA

“Medieval Knight” & “Assasians Creed” LARPers join the ranks of #ANTIFA To defend the front lines during the offensive against DHS guarding the federal courthouse I heard lots of references to call of duty throughout the night as well To many this not a riot, it’s theatrics pic.twitter.com/cPUuRTtJw2 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020

SPEW HATE

Rioters continue to spew hatred at federal officers Also calling them “Nazis” pic.twitter.com/vqC9PW0jyH — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 26, 2020