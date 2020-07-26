Portland ‘demonstrators’ at war launch explosives at cops, use blinding lasers (videos)

Democrat leaders and their army of ‘demonstrators’ have no endgame except violence and destruction. The videos you will see below aren’t from a third world country or a war zone in a remote land, this is an ordinary night in Portland, Oregon, under the leadership of far-left Democrats, but then I repeat myself.
The Portland Police generally don’t start moving in when the ‘protesters’ start ‘protesting’ until they light fires. Those begin late at night. During the daytime, it’s a grungy haven for old hippies, college students, ordinary liberals. The smell of marijuana soaks the air. Street vendors sell Black Lives Matter tees and the hip stroll around with water bottles or Starbuck’s lattes.
They all have one thing in common — they don’t like the police. Now, the even more unpopular federal officers have come. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the president of sending “unidentified stormtroopers” to “kidnap protesters.”
“Can we call it fascism yet?” blares a headline of a New York Times op-ed. The DHS still stands its ground, defending the use of unmarked vehicles and uniforms as routine law-enforcement practice and citing recent instances of “doxxing” of officers.
The police point to the repeated damage to courthouses and other public buildings and monuments. But the media offers no support. They downplay the fact that the local police have been castrated by the inept Democrat leadership, who handed over the city to violent anarchists.
The fact that this is the Democrats’ army and these people are acting out to get Biden elected, is meaningless to the polls. Polls now say the country is headed in the wrong direction by the largest margin yet, given the pandemic and the 24/7 media attacks blaming the President. It doesn’t matter that it is New York and it’s incompetent leaders that seeded the nation in the first place.
The riots are clearly aimed at hurting the administration and they do. It is why the Democrats encourage the rioters.
THE RIOTERS CONTINUED TO USE LASERS THAT BLINDED THREE FEDERAL OFFICERS
These are the types of high powered lasers rioters have used to damage the eyes of law enforcement. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/Es5bieo2LO
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020
THEY ARE LAUNCHING EXPLOSIVES
A riot was declared after hours of violent protesters trying to tear down the barrier. Dozens of explosives were thrown at the courthouse and federal officers. Everyone takes off running when officers respond. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/anXVIcEMc8
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020
CHAOS EVERYWHERE IN DOWNTOWN PORTLAND
Chaos in the streets at the #antifa riot in downtown Portland. pic.twitter.com/0BdxauHrfP
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020
IT’S A LAUGH AND A HALF FOR THIS ILLINOIS CANDIDATE
Democrat political candidate in Illinois says she’s been watching the video of the assault of the officer on repeat and laughing non-stop. pic.twitter.com/2bBHgEhG61
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020
IT IS A WAR ZONE
This is an absolute battle right now in Portland pic.twitter.com/WBnIDJMN7H
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 26, 2020
Officers are pushed the crowd back aggressively. It’s been declared a riot pic.twitter.com/jRqXi6kbav
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 26, 2020
Federal officers sweep the park and push rioters away from the courthouse. One sprays me in the face with something. I have my mask on, but the skin that isn’t covered is burning pic.twitter.com/4OYDw44Eax
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 26, 2020
More officers have arrived. Loudspeaker informs the rioters that they are subject to use of force…they’re pushing the crowd WAY back pic.twitter.com/wddWXKajDU
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 26, 2020
Just after 4am, someone launched a water bottle at the line of officers. They responded with pellets, tear gas, pepper spray etc. Many of the remaining rioters retreated past the park pic.twitter.com/NwxEUel3e3
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 26, 2020
KILL COPS BUT PELOSI HAS NO PROBLEM WITH THIS, IT’S TRUMP’S FAULT
Sentiments of peaceful Portland riots brought to you by Antifa pic.twitter.com/uFHMSYlWcX
— ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020
RIGHT NOW: Portland rioters once again attack @Starbucks (Salmon St) pic.twitter.com/FMYqkhcIne
— ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020
TWO OTHER INSANE GROUPS JOIN ANTIFA
“Medieval Knight” & “Assasians Creed” LARPers join the ranks of #ANTIFA
To defend the front lines during the offensive against DHS guarding the federal courthouse
I heard lots of references to call of duty throughout the night as well
To many this not a riot, it’s theatrics pic.twitter.com/cPUuRTtJw2
— ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020
SPEW HATE
Rioters continue to spew hatred at federal officers
Also calling them “Nazis” pic.twitter.com/vqC9PW0jyH
— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 26, 2020
The perpetrators should be arrested and those lights outlawed.
At the peak there seemed to be around 10,000. It was pretty late before the fence was pulled down. They tried for hours on the long fence, even with grinding wheel cutters, to no avail. Only some time after that fence came down did offers come out to disperse the crowd. It took until around 5:30 their time before the area was vacated. The city has demanded that fence come down altogether. The ONLY reason that fence is there is the attempts by the Kid Terrorists torching the plywood with fires and Napalm. The DHS has had to reinforce that fence each and every day with additional methods. It will be worrisome if that fence can’t be set back up.
There is a PPD online stream that shows their operations. After intensive efforts by DHS personnel without gaining ground did PPD come in with a huge force. They chased that crowed for blocks and at times the officers are heard calling out, “Double Time” and stepped up the push.
Republican “may” think this is good for them but don’t count on it. With nothing being done people could decide on the Democrats in hopes of quelling the hostilities. It is quite likely Biden would attempt to stop the riots, And, the media would be supportive. So Republicans better wish the public will wait, but don’t hold your breath.
Well, spoke too soon. The crowds are back, the officers are out being taunted once again, talking about “kids in cages”. They are REAL DAMN BRAVE “before” the officers respond. The officers just went back in at 6:02 am local time. I’ve never seen So Many lie about So Much. “We didn’t do nothin”. From some of the responses it appears these Kid Terrorists think it’s non-violent, Unless, it’s lethal. By the way, at one point earlier a woman says, “I’m a school administrator…”. They think that viral video of the kid being “kidnapped” is psych-ops, because he wasn’t zip tied. This kid is lying, saying they came out at ten and midnight. It was 2 am when they First came out. This is certainly a game for them, collecting souvenirs.
Freight Broker Live has about eight or so hours of video.
Oh, is This great. A street sweeper is cleaning the street from gas residue and raising up all the dust for the two live streamers remaining. They don’t like it at all. How do they think the place is all cleaned up before they start their rioting the next day.