“Can’t say we weren’t warned,” 6 more Communists

The Democratic Socialists endorsed six new candidates for a “just New York City.” They already elected five and sent them to Albany.
Don’t be fooled by the ‘Democratic socialist’ label. There is no democratic in socialism. The two systems are antithetical. All the ‘democratic’ means is you can vote for your representatives and allegedly vote them out. Only, we know from history, including recent history, that you only get to do that once or twice.
If you look at the agenda of the DSA, you will find they are to the left of the Communist Party USA.
You don’t even have to bother. Just listen to the rhetoric. Take U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for example. She wants to defund the police, eradicate prisons, open our borders, establish an enemies list of Republicans, demands a radical climate change policy that would eliminate all fossil fuels and retrofit every building in the United States, Universal Basic Income, free housing, the abolishment of private property, high taxes, calls Israel an apartheid state, wants to end capitalism, supports riots, and more.
These communistas now have a foothold thanks to the Democrat Party giving them power.
Can’t say we weren’t warned… https://t.co/kRVME2el8c
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 15, 2020
Here’s one running for the Senate in Georgia on the hate whitey ticket of the Democrat Party:
🚨 🚨🚨 🚨🚨 @ReverendWarnock said “America needs to REPENT for its worship of WHITENESS”
This is DISGUSTING.@KLoeffler will ALWAYS stand up for EVERY Georgian and EVERY American🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AI8abhmkJj
— Stephen Lawson (@StephenLawson_) November 14, 2020
Read The Communist Manifesto it is identical to these Democrats proposals which will all curtail freedoms.
The one item Republicans had better be concerned about is the how the Administrative Procedure Act will be implemented in a Biden administration. The Trump administration was able to use Regulatory reform to accomplish a great deal in his term. You can be assured this will be a very high priority in the first years in order to skirt the Congressional Review Act. It can be made nearly impossible for an upcoming President to clean it up again. They have already found the method to do so; Get enough personnel that will thwart any change for the “new normal”. In this way they do not need the Senate outcome in Georgia.
The only recourse I see at the moment is for Trump to start campaigning on Inauguration Day. He should hammer every day how Democrats “stole” the election. Repetition is a weapon used by Democrats and now needs to be used by Republicans. Eventually it will take hold as history has shown, going back to FDR, with supporters accusing Republicans of supporting Hitler via animated shorts.
It is time for some real Hardball because even if it is found that Dominion did steal votes from Trump, it is doubtful that will change anything. I firmly believe it is all due to media, both legacy And social media. Everyone is in fear of what the media will say and do, be it judges Or courts, backed by the paramilitary force on the ground. It is a power and a force that is nearly impossible to counter, even with the few outlets sympathetic to Trump. Trump has to “mobilize” his own force of supporters with the earliest campaign ever begun, ON Inauguration Day. Also, he needs to do this Everywhere, not just in “battleground” states. It is the clarion call of a modern day “The British are Coming”. It needs to be, “the shot heard round the nation”. There has never been one single individual, whether Republican or Conservative that has the ability, drive and passion for such an endeavor. He has to transmit that same passion to the country as a whole. Only then can success be achieved for Him and the Country.