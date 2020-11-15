“Can’t say we weren’t warned,” 6 more Communists

The Democratic Socialists endorsed six new candidates for a “just New York City.” They already elected five and sent them to Albany.

Don’t be fooled by the ‘Democratic socialist’ label. There is no democratic in socialism. The two systems are antithetical. All the ‘democratic’ means is you can vote for your representatives and allegedly vote them out. Only, we know from history, including recent history, that you only get to do that once or twice.

If you look at the agenda of the DSA, you will find they are to the left of the Communist Party USA.

You don’t even have to bother. Just listen to the rhetoric. Take U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for example. She wants to defund the police, eradicate prisons, open our borders, establish an enemies list of Republicans, demands a radical climate change policy that would eliminate all fossil fuels and retrofit every building in the United States, Universal Basic Income, free housing, the abolishment of private property, high taxes, calls Israel an apartheid state, wants to end capitalism, supports riots, and more.

These communistas now have a foothold thanks to the Democrat Party giving them power.

Here’s one running for the Senate in Georgia on the hate whitey ticket of the Democrat Party:

🚨 🚨🚨 🚨🚨 @ReverendWarnock said “America needs to REPENT for its worship of WHITENESS” This is DISGUSTING.@KLoeffler will ALWAYS stand up for EVERY Georgian and EVERY American🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AI8abhmkJj — Stephen Lawson (@StephenLawson_) November 14, 2020