Gov Noem calls Obama’s message in his memoir ‘ridiculous’

“For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House,” writes Barack Obama in his new memoir, A Promised Land, “Donald Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”

He’s calling all white Americans who voted for Trump RACISTS.

Actually, we had anxiety about a man who opened our borders, ignored our Constitution, and didn’t want to jail criminals. We had anxiety over the man who lied to the American public about keeping their doctor. There was some real anxiety over him letting Iran get the bomb with an awful deal. Giving 20% of our uranium to the Russians caused anxiety.

For a black president, he was pretty bad. He spent eight years dividing us, obsessed with race and racist himself. The one who has racial anxiety is Barack Obama.

His arrogant and condescending portrayal of Americans, about whom he knows nothing, seethes with an inner narcissism and prejudice.

So much for unity.

$65 MILLION TO SPREAD MORE DIVISION

The Blaze reported that the memoir, coming out on November 17, is scheduled to be the first of a two-part series released by Penguin Random House. They paid a $65 million advance to Barack and Michelle Obama for the rights to publish both their memoirs.

Basically, he was given $65 million to tell us we are miserable racists.

Donald Trump’s election had nothing to do with race. It had everything to do with hiring a businessman to bring back American jobs. Obama did the opposite.

Politicians promised to bring back American jobs for decades, even as they handed off more and more of the manufacturing to foreign countries.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem noted an excerpt from the book, published in The Atlantic in which vainglorious Obama pontificated:

“I’m not yet ready to abandon the possibility of America. I wrote my book for young people — as an invitation to bring about through hard work, determination, and a big dose of imagination, an America that finally aligns with all that is best in us.”

Noem fired back on Twitter:

“What a ridiculous message. Obama had 8 years, including 2 with full control of Congress. He sent our jobs to China, left our healthcare system in disarray, our foreign policy in shambles & our people divided. Instead of blaming Trump, Obama should consider what led to 2016.”

Obama is responsible for Donald Trump, and for riots, hate, and division.

Claiming Americans were “spooked by a black man in the White House,” Obama also stated: “

Across the nation, people from all walks of life have poured into the streets to protest the deaths of unarmed Black men and women at the hands of the police. Perhaps most troubling of all, our democracy seems to be teetering on the brink of crisis—a crisis rooted in a fundamental contest between two opposing visions of what America is and what it should be; a crisis that has left the body politic divided, angry, and mistrustful, and has allowed for an ongoing breach of institutional norms, procedural safeguards, and the adherence to basic facts that both Republicans and Democrats once took for granted.”

It’s an invented crisis. The crisis for blacks is the gang murders in Democrat cities. It’s the black-on-black crime. His solution is to ignore that and envelope the American public in more failed socialist policies.

Noem defends conservative American values and limiting the scope of government. In April, defending her policies regarding the coronavirus, she stated:

“Our constitution ensures that the citizen’s right is protected. I agree with the role of our government as set forth in our state and in our national constitution. I took an oath to uphold these constitutions. My role with respect to public safety is something I take very seriously. The people themselves are primarily responsible for their safety. They are the ones that are entrusted with expansive freedoms – they are free to exercise their rights to work, worship, and play – or to stay at home, or to conduct social distancing. The calls to apply a one-size-fits-all approach to this problem in South Dakota is herd mentality, not leadership.”

When word came that Joe Biden was going to issue a national mask mandate and then determined he would tell governors to do it, she turned to the constitutional liberties of the citizens in South Dakota.

“It’s a good day for freedom. Joe Biden realizes that the president doesn’t have the authority to institute a mask mandate,” Noem’s communications director Ian Fury said this week. “For that matter, neither does Gov. Noem, which is why she has provided her citizens with the full scope of the science and trusted them to make the best decisions for themselves and their loved ones.”

On November 8, asked by ABC News host George Stephanopoulos whether she was ready to work with “President-elect Biden” to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Noem replied:

“I appreciated that President Trump gave us the flexibility to do the right thing in our state and [we’ll] continue to do that. He let me do my job. … But the other thing that I think is going on here, George, is that this is all premature. This is a premature conversation because we have not finished counting votes. There are states that have not been called, and back in 2000, Al Gore was given his day in court. We should give President Trump his day in court.”

“Let the process unfold because, George, we live in a republic,” she continued. “We are a government that gets its power from the consent of the governed. That is the people. They give their consent on Election Day. Election Day needs to be fair, honest, and transparent, and we need to be sure that we had an honest election before we decide who gets to be in the White House the next four years.”

This is what Obama wrought, and we choose Kristi Noem: