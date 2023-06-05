Capitol Police Stop Children Singing Anthem Because It’s “Considered a Demonstration”

We have more information about the silencing of the Children’s choir in Statuary Hall. They were singing the National Anthem when a guard on the phone told them to stop. The involved Capitol Hill Police apologized but said it was a miscommunication.

It’s important to note it’s not all Capitol Police and not an official stance.

A person associated with the choir said they were told to stop the children from singing because “certain Capitol police said it might offend someone or cause issues.”

Rushingbrook Children’s Choir were singing the National Anthem in the Capitol and were stopped by Capitol police. They were told that “certain Capitol police said it might offend someone/cause issues.” The National Anthem sung by children is not offensive; it’s needed more. pic.twitter.com/PvSMJdw5EZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 2, 2023

They Apologized After Angry Backlash

“Although pop-up demonstrations and musical performances are not allowed in the U.S. Capitol without the proper approval, due to a miscommunication, the U.S Capitol Police were not aware that the Speaker’s Office had approved this performance,” said the US Capitol Police in a statement to the Epoch Times.

“We apologize to the choir for this miscommunication that impacted their beautiful rendition of the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ and their visit to Capitol Hill,” the statement continues.

In a statement, Reps. William Timmons (R-SC), Russell Fry (R-SC), and McCarthy denounced the incident and confirmed that permission had been granted.

They Deny

The Capitol Police deny telling the group that the performance could offend someone.

“It is not accurate we told them the song could be offensive,” they told the Epoch Times.

Conductor David Rasbach says that a staffer told him to silence the children. After that, he walked over to three Capitol Police officers, one of whom said the group “may not continue singing.”

“This is considered to be a demonstration, and that is not allowed in the Capitol,” an officer added.

“Do you mean to tell me that a choir of children may not sing the National Anthem in the Capital of the United States?” Rasbach said he asked.

“No, they may not,” the officer responded, Rasbach said.

“I left with a sense of utter disappointment, realizing that our country had certainly changed since the times when, as a child, my family visited the Capitol many times and could go up the grand front steps, unrestricted, roam the Capitol halls at will, ascend the grand, marble staircase and visit the balconies of the stately Senate and House chambers, all while feeling—even as a child—a deep sense of respect and pride that this great building and all that it represents is my birthright!.”

I suggest they ran into woke Capitol Police officers, who contacted a woke official who didn’t check it out.

Original Story

Capitol Hill Police Lie About Silencing a Children’s Choir in Statuary Hall

A Capitol Hill Police Officer, after speaking with someone on the phone, silenced a children’s choir in Statuary Hall.

As the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir sang the Anthem, Capitol Police told them to stop. They were afraid “it might offend someone, cause issues.”

The Greenville, South Carolina choir toured Colonial Williamsburg before visiting D.C. to tour historical sites. The singing in the Hall was the highlight.

They planned to sing five songs, and they have beautiful voices.

The songs they chose are beautiful. “The Star-Spangled Banner;” “America the Beautiful;” “My Country ‘Tis of Thee;” “I Bought Me a Cat” by Aaron Copland; and “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling.”

The choir director had permission from three congressional offices to sing in the Hall, including Speaker McCarthy’s office.

Then They Said This

According to Daily Signal, the Capitol Hill Police said they didn’t stop the choir from singing.

The choir director told The Daily Signal that he was “shocked.”

“I was shocked, I was dismayed, I was stunned,” David Rasbach, the founder and director of the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir, told The Daily Signal. The incident took place on May 26. “I couldn’t believe that was happening, that they would stop the national anthem of all songs.”

Sadly, I can believe it.

The officers involved should be fired. Who directed them to do it? Maybe that person should go. Who made the decision?

In the first clip, you can see the officer conferring with the chaperones.

🚨The Rushingbrook Children’s Choir sang the National Anthem in Statuary Hall. a Capitol Police officer stopped them mid-song. Capitol Police claims they didn’t stop the choir. The choir director tells the whole story in my exclusive interview here. 🚨https://t.co/ZRNbWy75la pic.twitter.com/ijiq4pw3X8 — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 2, 2023

Rushingbrook Children’s Choir were singing the National Anthem in the Capitol and were stopped by Capitol police. They were told that “certain Capitol police said it might offend someone/cause issues.” The National Anthem sung by children is not offensive; it’s needed more. pic.twitter.com/PvSMJdw5EZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 2, 2023

Related