Caroline Glick on Why Israel Has Not Invaded Gaza Yet

In the clip below, Caroline Glick Explains why Prime Minister Netanyahu has not given the order to invade Gaza.

She said there is concern about how committed the US is to support Israel; Lebanon might attack; and international support might wane as massive rallies calling for the deaths of Jews take place in the US and major cities in European countries.

Then, she went into an interesting discussion of the inner turmoil in Israel and how it’s affecting the situation. It’s the same situation we have in the United States.

