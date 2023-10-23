Fears That the Israel-Hamas War Will Widen

The Pentagon announced that the U.S. will place additional forces on “prepare to deploy” orders as a precaution due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Additionally, the U.S. will send extra missile defenses to the Middle East.

Reuters reports that Joe Biden is holding calls with Netanyahu and leaders of Canada, France, Britain, Germany, and Italy. Is that supposed to make us feel better? Biden can’t string two sentences together, and he’s not intelligent. He and his staff are responsible for the Afghanistan withdrawal.

The poor handling of foreign policy in the region and Ukraine is due to incompetent leadership. None of this had to happen. We watched it unfold with one bad decision after another.

Fears that the Israel-Hamas war could mushroom into a wider Middle East conflict rose over the weekend; Washington warned of a significant risk to U.S. interests in the region and announced a new deployment of advanced air defenses.

Reuters reports the U.S. government is sending powerful THAAD Missile Systems and Patriot Air Defense Battalions to the Middle East.

The United States has sent massive naval power to the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships, and about 2,000 Marines. Washington is on red alert for activity by Iran-backed groups as tensions rise with Israel and Hamas fighting to the death. They cite recent attacks on US interests as the reason for the movement of the missile systems and battalions.

According to a statement by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, “Following detailed discussions with President (Joe) Biden on recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East Region, today I directed a series of additional steps to further strengthen the Department of Defense posture in the region,”

