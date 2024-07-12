Catherine Herridge on Her Departure from CBS

Catherine Herridge sat down with Tucker Carlson to discuss various topics. She said her upcoming story would be about immigration and the borders. Herridge has a lot of good data on DHS violating state and federal law, and she said they are putting Americans in danger. She believes it’s the top story and wants to bring some transparency that she couldn’t do before.

Tucker said reporters are now puppets of their sources, especially to federal agencies.

Herridge said people become too friendly with press offices. Then they find it hard to challenge them. She believes beat reporters should be rotated. That prevents them from becoming too familiar.

Tucker believes she was taken out over Hunter’s laptop. Herridge discussed the tax case against Hunter Biden as far more serious than the gun charge. The special counsel refers to Hunter as a foreign agent. This case holds the most liability for the Biden family.

She sees smaller, independent newsrooms growing and taking over some of these big newsrooms. The public is hungry for reliable information.

She told Tucker she had never seen her firing coming. It wasn’t a performance issue. Seizing her records was “a terrible redline.” They locked her out of her office and her emails. At first, CBS would not return her files. The union became involved. There was an intense back-and-forth.

Seizing files wasn’t standard for CBS.

She discussed the Press Act. It’s a federal shield law to protect sources.

