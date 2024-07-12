DEI-Perfect CBS Chief Who Fired Catherine Herridge Was Ousted

CBS News president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, who is a perfect DEI due to her skin color and gender, was ousted by CBS. She has only been in the position since August.

She was credibly accused of sidelining white journalists and blocking acclaimed correspondent Catherine Herridge’s reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop.

The network announced that she is stepping down, and she said it was a good time for her to step down.

Ciprian-Matthews made glaring, negative headlines in February over Catherine Herridge‘s firing. The highly respected senior investigative reporter Herridge had been covering the Hunter Biden laptop story, which could be why she was fired.

Sources said Herridge’s role in a 2021 human resources probe of Ciprian-Matthews over favoritism and discriminatory hiring and management practices might have been the reason she was tossed.

Ciprian-Matthews will serve as senior adviser for the 2024 presidential election coverage over the next several months. Then she will be gone.

“No journalist wants to ‘be’ the news, especially me,” Ciprian-Matthews said in a memo to staff obtained by The Post Wednesday. “But today, I have some news of my own to share. After much consideration, I’ve decided this is the right time to step away from my current role at CBS News and begin to write my next chapter.”

Ciprian-Matthews “will transition into this new role over the next few weeks, and we will share more updates soon,” said Wendy McMahon, pres,ident and CEO of CBS’ news, sta,tions and syndication operations, in a memo.

