CBP One App Is Now CBP Home to Help Migrants Self-Deport

The Trump DHS is launching a new self deportation app for illegal immigrants, giving those in the US illegally an incentive to cooperate.

Bill Melugin reported about the App on Fox News this morning.

“So this is pretty remarkable. The Trump administration has taken that controversial CBP One App for migrants that the Biden administration was using, and they’ve repurposed it into a self-deportation app that is officially launching today.

“We’re getting an exclusive first look at it. Take a look. The app is now called CBP Home. It allows illegal aliens in the US to register to self-deport. They fill out biographical information, including their countries of citizenship, the country they plan to return to, their alien registration numbers, their contact information, and it allows them to upload photos of themselves to confirm their identity. All of it is then submitted to CBP and they leave the country.

“Now you might be asking yourself, why would an illegal immigrant want to self-deport, well? DHS says if they leave now, they will have the opportunity to return to the US legally in the future and chase the American dream. But if they don’t leave, they will be found, arrested, detained and deported with a permanent ban on entry into the United States.

The Deal

“In a statement to Fox News, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said, in part, quote, the Biden administration exploited the CBP one app to allow more than 1 million aliens to illegally enter the United States. With the launching of the CBP Home app, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system. If they don’t self deport, we will find them, deport them, and they will never return.

“The Biden administration’s use of the CBP One App allowed more than 40,000 migrants to come into the US at a port of entry every single month that totaled nearly 1 million migrants by the end of his presidency. President Trump terminated that app immediately upon taking office, leading scenes like this showing migrants dismayed at the border on the day of his inauguration, as they learned their CBP One App appointments were canceled and were never coming back.

“And DHS tells me that any migrants who had that CBP One App on their phone will see it automatically update to this new self-deportation app starting today. And DHS can also use the data from the prior CBP One registrations to track migrants for removal.

“So in a nutshell…Trump just took Biden’s program, which was bringing migrants in and is now totally repurposed it to get them out.”

The ads are also playing on radio and cable and in home countries.

Watch:

