Security Clearances Revoked for Some of Biden’s Top Staff, James, Bragg

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard wrote on X that several officials involved in lawfare have lost their security clearances. It’s done.

“Per @POTUS directive, I have revoked security clearances and barred access to classified information for Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, and Andrew Weissman, along with the 51 signers of the Hunter Biden “disinformation” letter. The President’s Daily Brief is no longer being provided to former President Biden.”

It’s hard to understand why 3 million people in this country have security clearances.

Maze posted the following but X is under attack and I couldn’t get the embed code, so here it is from our website:

Joe Biden started the ball rolling in 2016. It was the Obama-Biden administration that tried to keep Trump’s staff from getting security clearances. They also kept confidential information from then-President Trump.

Remember when Donald Trump wasn’t allowed to have control of the nuclear football but mentally deficient Biden was?

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email