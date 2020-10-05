CBS correspondent says he feels safer in North Korea

A CBS correspondent is getting trashed on social media after he wrote on Twitter, “I felt safer reporting in North Korea than I currently do reporting at The White House. This is just crazy.”

Of course, people suggested he go to North Korea. Outside of the starvation, gulags and lack of all freedom and civil rights, it’s perfect.

I felt safer reporting in North Korea than I currently do reporting at The White House. This is just crazy. — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) October 5, 2020

Fake news!

James Woods will be happy to donate for his trip and another Twitter user will donate miles:

I was waiting for you to offer him a ticket or air miles etc..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 He can have my points too! pic.twitter.com/Dgl3zMcZDf — Countess Norika (@CountessNorika) October 5, 2020

Personally, I feel safer if this ridiculous reporter leaves for North Korea or any other safer communist country of his choosing. Venezuela is nice this time of year.

His comment was in response to press secretary Kayleigh McEnany talking to reporters without a mask and then testing positive.

She appeared to be social distancing, but the question is did he social distance or does no one have responsibility except her? Mrs. McEnany also spoke for only about a minute which isn’t long enough to infect anyone.

McEnany talked to reporters yesterday without a mask on and now she has tested positive for the virus https://t.co/oTe4juVCkn — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) October 5, 2020

Everyone in the White House social distances.

The media is ranting about the First Family not wearing masks at the debate but they were apparently social distancing.

When HHS Secretary Azar was asked about it, he started to explain the protective environment around the President and the congresswoman wouldn’t let him speak.