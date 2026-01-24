CBS News Backs Government Officials with Blood on Their Hands

CBS News, with its usual biased reporting, claims that federal agents killed another Minneapolis resident. They mentioned there was a clash between federal agents and protesters. The outlet didn’t bother to mention that the now-deceased man, 37, resisted arrest and tried to pull a gun on ICE.

This was the CBS Headline: Federal agents fatally shoot another Minneapolis resident, prompting clash with protesters

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said, “Minnesota has had it,” and called on the Trump administration to remove ICE agents from Minneapolis, describing their efforts as an “absolute abomination.” He also stated that the federal administration is telling people not to believe what they “can see with your own eyes.”

He has blood on his hands and wants to ban ICE from arresting criminal aliens.

Mayor Jacob Frey said video shows agents “pummeling one of our constituents and shooting him to death.” The failed vice presidential candidate said, “How many more residents, how many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?”

They weren’t pummeling him. The man resisted arrest while holding a gun, and they tried to restrain him, and disarm him when he attempted to use the gun

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that agents fired “defensive shots” after “an individual approached U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.” McLaughlin said the officers attempted to disarm the subject, but the person “violently resisted.” O’Hara said the man had a permit to carry.

What kind of media always takes the side of the far-left communists and anarchists, and never gives any support to law enforcement in a self-defense case? The answer is it’s a corrupt media.