Rep. Wiener Files Articles of Impeachment Against Gov. Tim Walz

Republican state Rep. Mike Wiener drafted the paperwork to impeach far-left agitator Gov. Tim Walz in November and filed the documents on Jan. 12. He alleges that Walz failed in his fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers as a $9 billion Somali social services scandal unfolded.

“This is almost like a drug cartel. You’ve got various levels that are all taking a cut of this money that comes from the federal government,” Wiener told The Post.

Walz, he said, was “ultimately in charge of the cartel.” He “maybe didn’t know every detail that’s going on, but [he is] overseeing what’s taking place.

“He is responsible when whistleblowers come forth. It is his responsibility to make sure that changes are made. We have a fiduciary responsibility, which is in the articles of impeachment,” Wiener continued.

“Whistleblowers had brought things forth but were told not to pursue it because it could be viewed as racist,” he continued.

He also needs to be held to account over the violence and deaths he is causing with his extreme sanctuary policies. He wants no one, even hardened criminals deported.