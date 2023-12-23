CBS News: Trump Is Asking Allies About Picking Nikki Haley for VP

Somehow, CBS News thinks they have a scoop about Donald Trump asking allies whether he should select whiney warmonger Nikki Haley as his running mate. She’s allegedly soaring in the polls, which most Republicans don’t believe.

CBS, Democrat state media, has two anonymous sources who provided the information. CBS did report accurately that the avid Trump supporters (they call us the MAGA crowd) do not want Haley. Politico, another Democrat outfit, says they are moving to quash it.

CBS claims the former South Carolina governor has been gaining ground in recent polls, and a top Trump adviser tells CBS News one internal prediction is Haley might be a close third in Iowa to DeSantis or that she could even come in second.

They then note that Trump, in an interview Friday with conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt, blasted polls showing Haley performing well as “fake.” He also insisted he’s not worried about Haley as a challenger.

Haley and all her deep-pocketed supporters have claimed she’s rising in the polls.

The latest CBS News poll found Haley is gaining on Trump in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, the poll shows Trump leading with 44% to Haley’s 29%, with Ron DeSantis at 10%.

As we’ve said before, the media is trying to pick our candidates for us, and once they’re in, they rip them apart. She’d be easy to torch. She’s untrustworthy and blows with the wind when she’s not looking for new wars or making millions off the war machine.

Trump doesn’t like Haley, and we don’t think CBS is telling the truth or their sources are crazy. The former president calls her ‘birdbrain,” and this is what he truthed yesterday.

Does this sound like someone who’s lining her up for VP?

“FAKE NEW HAMPSHIRE POLL WAS RELEASED ON BIRDBRAIN. JUST ANOTHER SCAM! RATINGS CHALLENGED FOXNEWS WILL PLAY IT TO THE HILT. SUNUNU NOW ONE OF THE LEAST POPULAR GOVERNORS IN U.S. REAL POLL TO FOLLOW.

How would the conversation go? “Hey, birdbrain, wanna be my running mate?”

Blaze TV’s Steve Deace reported that Jason Miller and Lara Trump said he refuses to rule out screechy Nikki.

Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller and Trump’s daughter Lara each went on national TV in the past week and refused to rule out Nikki Haley for VP. Quit being a sucker. https://t.co/m9RjhKljTT — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) December 23, 2023



If he picks Haley, he will lose a lot of MAGAs, and Tucker, and Scott Adams.

Self-described “extremely sarcastic” Carpe Donktum thinks she’s a great choice and made a few other suggestions.

Nikki Haley would be an excellent VP pick for Trump. I would also suggest Mike Pence as Chief of Staff, Mitt Romney as Secretary of Defense, Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State, and Hannibal Lecter as Secretary of Health. — Carpe Donktum (@CarpeDonktum) December 23, 2023

