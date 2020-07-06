CCP’s NBA approves these social justice messages for jerseys

The National Basketball Players Association and the NBA agreed on Friday to the social justice messages that can be displayed above the number on the back of jerseys. No other messages can be displayed — just Marxist social justice messages. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) allies resume play July 30.

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, the list includes: Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can’t Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor.

Just so you know, ‘Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can)’ is a famous communist rallying cry. It was the rallying cry of the communist/socialist United Farm Worker’s Union in the 1970s. Co-founders, socialists Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez adopted the motto during a 25-day fast in Phoenix, Arizona where they were trying to organize farm workers to demand fair wages and better working conditions. This mantra was meant to galvanize workers and inspire them.

Black Lives Matter is a self-described Marxist organization. Group economics is collectivism.

They decided against putting the names of people shot and killed by police officers on jerseys.

I have a better idea, let’s put the names of the police officers shot and killed by Black people, or better yet, the names of all the Black people who were shot and killed by Black people. That is prohibitive, however, there are just too many. In Chicago alone, 69 were shot and 17 murdered over this past weekend alone.

There will be NO pro-America or pro-freedom messages on the jerseys like, “Free Hong Kong.” Their Chinese Communist Party benefactors would take their money away.