Biden makes a promise to the mob

Far-left Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden wrote on Twitter Sunday that he would “transform” America if he wins the presidency this November. Biden has the same goals as the armed, violent Antifa and Black Lives Matter communist ‘protesters.’ They are rampaging through major cities, killing, looting, and setting fires, waging war on law enforcement and toppling statues in cities and towns across the country, and in the nation’s capital.

Since the nation is a free and capitalist society, the only transformation is to an unfree socialist one. Since all his advisers and handlers are socialists, we can expect he is messaging them all.

I have dementia but vote for me and you will get all you want, Joe might say if he were completely honest, after spending 40 years in politics achieving nothing.

“We’re going to beat Donald Trump. And when we do, we won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it,” Joe wrote.

Robby Starbuck wrote, The people doing the transforming if you were president are violent Marxists who you’d bend your knee to at every turn. We don’t want your transformation, Joe.

The Trump campaign’s Tim Murtaugh responded, “’Transform it’ like this?” he said with attached photos of the destroyed monument of George Washington. Democrats are ISIS. They are destroying our culture. This is a Marxist revolution, the one Bernie has waited for all these years.

