CDC created a federal crime! Wear that mask on public transport or else

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on Friday which greatly broadened federal regulations regarding the use of face masks on public transport. They used their powers to create a federal law with federal penalties.

The CDC passed a law and stated, “face masks [are] to be worn by all travelers while on public transportation (which includes all passengers and all personnel operating conveyances).”

“People must wear masks that completely cover both the mouth and nose while awaiting, boarding, disembarking, or traveling on airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares [like Uber],” the CDC announced, laying out the extensive new measures.

The measures even extend to “transportation hubs and any place where they await transportation.

IT’S A FEDERAL CRIME

The CDC has the authority to declare being maskless on public transportation a federal crime thanks to a 1944 law, the Public Health Service Act.

The law states: “The Surgeon General, with the approval of the Secretary, is authorized to make and enforce such regulations as in his judgment are necessary to prevent the introduction, transmission, or spread of communicable diseases from foreign countries into the States or possessions, or from one State or possession into any other State or possession.”

Exceptions include eating, drinking, taking pills, or if YOU’RE UNCONSCIOUS or under two years of age. Some disabilities allow it.

The “CDC reserves the right to enforce [the order] through criminal penalties,” it says in footnote 33 of its official order.

Criminal penalties include fines and imprisonment. You’d be better off getting caught with Antifa burning ICE buildings.

The CDC and The WHO have more power than citizens. You can’t vote them out, even though they’ve been back-and-forth on masks.

