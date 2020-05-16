CDC doc says “We’ll just get rid of all the whites in the United States”

The CDC is now politicized and weaponized according to one doctor who appeared on The Ingraham Angle last night and judging from the guidance they put out on the virus, it does seem accurate.

Dr. Carol Baker, who was appointed Chair of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in 2009, is a Gates-backed and prominent scientist in immunization and education.

She sat on a panel of experts sponsored by the National Meningitis Association in New York City on May 9, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia.

During the panel discussion, the hard left doctor took the opportunity to say it would be a good idea to “get rid of all the whites.”

The famed doctor, speaking about vaccinations, told the audience, “So I have the solution. Every study published in the last five years, when you look at vaccine refusers. I’m not talking about…hesitance, most of them we can talk into coming to terms. But refusers. We’ll just get rid of all the whites in the United States…Guess who wants to get vaccinated the most? Immigrants.”

These Stalinists sure are lovely people.

The audience received it without questioning the doctor and a couple chuckled:

via National File