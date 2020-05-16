Fabulous! Coding that led to lockdown was “totally unreliable” & a “buggy mess”

The Telegraph is reporting that the coding leading to the lockdown was “totally unreliable” and a “buggy mess.” The code, written by Professor Neil Ferguson and his team at Imperial College London, was impossible to read, scientists claim.

Was that the real reason he was fired?

Professor Neil Ferguson’s computer coding was derided as “totally unreliable” by leading figures, who warned it was “something you wouldn’t stake your life on”.

“The model, credited with forcing the Government to make a U-turn and introduce a nationwide lockdown, is a “buggy mess that looks more like a bowl of angel hair pasta than a finely tuned piece of programming”, says David Richards, co-founder of British data technology company WANdisco.

“In our commercial reality, we would fire anyone for developing code like this and any business that relied on it to produce software for sale would likely go bust.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx appear to have used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock down the entire country.

The buggy model is the model that predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the pandemic.

President Trump said at an April presser that “two smart people” came into my office and told me to lock down the economy. President Trump turned to Dr. Fauci and said he, Trump, saved two million lives, right? Dr. Fauci came forward but didn’t seem to respond. Perhaps he already knew the truth.

Both Fauci and Birx admitted they gave the guidance to the president.