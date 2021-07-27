CDC: Everyone K-12 must wear a mask, some vaccinated people too

















The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask, whether vaccinated or not.

CNN got the information from a health official.

They are also urging vaccinated people in certain areas of the country with high rates of infections to resume wearing masks. That takes in nearly two-thirds of the country with 46% of counties having high or substantial transmission rates.

The decision is said to have been spurred by the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant.

