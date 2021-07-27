Fake WaPo story: The Buttigieg’s couldn’t afford a 1-bedroom plus den in DC

















THE RENT IS TOO DAMN HIGH

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten can’t afford to live in a one-bedroom apartment with a den in DC, The Washington Post reports. Pete makes a little over $221,000 a year in salary.

Maybe he and his comrades in DC should stop spending money. The former South Bend mayor wants cars and trucks taxed on how many miles they drive. Pete also wants to jam through trillions in spending for trains like the one to nowhere in Central Cali.

The only problem with the Pete-Chasten story is they can afford a one-bedroom with a den in DC, and they just bought a home in Michigan.

It’s a short stroll from charmed to sticker-shocked, and one of the couple’s favorite Washington pastimes is playing Zillow Price Is Right, where they try to guess the out-of-reach appraisal values of homes they admire and then look up the actual estimate online.

The Buttigieges themselves moved into an 800-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment near Eastern Market. “We couldn’t afford the one-bedroom-plus-den,” Chasten says. They chose the high-end building because of its location and the security it offered — the couple has faced threats and even a break-in back in South Bend. Rent for currently available two-bedrooms start at $5,650.

“We’re doing fine for ourselves, and [yet] the city is almost unaffordable,” he adds, while driving their Subaru Outback up I-395. “Which tells you how extremely unaffordable it is for many people.” (The transportation secretary’s salary is $221,400.)

The couple sold their home in South Bend earlier this year, knowing they couldn’t keep up the old Victorian from afar. But they didn’t leave the Midwest behind entirely, purchasing a home on Lake Michigan, in Traverse City, Mich., where Chasten grew up and where his parents still live. He likes to escape there, when he can, to hang drywall with his dad and surround himself with old friends — “people who remind me of, like, me.”

Chasten said rents start at $4500 per month in his high-end building. The Washington Post updated their story to add that it was less when the Buttigiegs signed last winter. Also added to the story was Chasten saying they got their one-bedroom for closer to $3000 by locking in a long lease that gave them two months rent-free.

THE RESPONSES CONTRADICT THE FAKE WAPO TAKE

Utterly ridiculous and a testament to how inept these people are. I have 1500 sq ft, in a way better location in DC, with 2 beds and a dining room, for almost half that price. — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 26, 2021

Oh my god thank goodness he doesn’t write the budget we’d be getting one new amtrak car but it would be made of gold. — Brett “Unions 2021” Banditelli (@banditelli) July 26, 2021

“We couldn’t find anything under $4500!”

*looks on Zillow* pic.twitter.com/8je4DdCMUn — The Rev (@RealPaulCortese) July 26, 2021

Also I make less than half what he does and pay more than $4500 per month for rent + student loans combined while living pretty comfortably overall. He can afford it even if he doesn’t want to. — big dicta energy (@BigDictaEnergy) July 26, 2021

Maybe @PeteButtigieg should ask @AOC how she swings it. — Proud Deplorable MAGA (@LoriBlaney) July 26, 2021

