CDC Found Secret Chinese BioLab in California – 20 Infectious Agents

A secret, unlicensed Chinese biolab found in California was uncovered after inspectors discovered a hose going to the “abandoned” building. Inside the lab, they were making Covid tests and pregnancy tests. The CDC found vials of blood and tissue and other bodily fluid samples and serums; and thousands of vials of unlabeled fluids and suspected biological material.

[Close the border!]

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tested the substances and detected at least 20 potentially infectious agents, including COVID, Malaria, E. coli, HIV, and hepatitis, were found, NBC News reports.

The lab was full of lab mice kept in inhumane conditions, medical waste, and hazardous materials.

The lab was shut down immediately, but investigators still had no idea where the tests were being used.

Why was a Chinese lab running in California without regulation, and did Newsom and his administration know anything about it?

They had two companies that don’t exist now, and offices and addresses in the US and China could not be verified.

Instead of making LGBT+ videos, maybe they should concentrate on investigations. China is our enemy, and they could easily unleash viruses deliberately.

