Hunter Names His CCP Business Partner in CEFC Venture

In the transcript from Hunter Biden’s plea agreement hearing, Hunter admits that CCP-linked CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming was his business partner. CEFC is now defunct. Ye is in prison for allegedly bribing Wang Sanyun, the former Communist Party Secretary of Gansu province, and others.

In November 2017, the US Justice Department accused CEFC of offering a US$2 million bribe to the president of Chad for oil rights and, through its representatives, former Hong Kong Secretary for Home Affairs Patrick Ho and former Senegalese foreign minister Cheikh Gadio, depositing a US$500,000 bribe to an account designated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda.

The million-dollar bribes were disguised as donations. The energy fund, chaired by Ye Jianming, denied authorizing Ho to engage in corrupt practices. James Biden, brother of Joe Biden, got a call from Patrick Ho when Ho was arrested by the FBI. James Biden said he believed it had been meant for Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden.

On 5 December 2018, Ho was convicted on seven counts of bribery and money laundering.

Ho is suspected of being a spy chief, and Hunter had a contract to represent him. Ye Jianming was reportedly very close to intelligence.

Great business partners, huh?

During Hunter’s time of involvement with CEFC, it was no secret that CEFC was allied with the Communist party, which is the military. Hunter isn’t the biggest concern, although Joe would do anything to protect him. The fact that Joe is the Big Guy and took a percentage shows how compromised he is.

Joe Biden continually favors China over the USA, just like he favors another corrupt country that paid them off – Ukraine.

The media wants you to believe that Joe’s only fault is to love his son too much, despite all the evidence, including that on Hunter’s laptop.

The Chinese Communists have been trying to get to the Bidens since 2015. Two years later, Hunter was in deep.

Hunter admitted this is his partner:

🚨 BIDEN FAMILY COVER-UP 🚨 In the transcript from Hunter Biden’s plea agreement hearing, Hunter ADMITS that CCP-linked CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming was his business partner. pic.twitter.com/KhRgnokiKI — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 27, 2023

Hunter recently tried to finagle a deal for two of his minor crimes and get immunity for all his past crimes and into the future for six years.

The Biden lawyers are still going to try to convince the Judge to make a deal.

Related