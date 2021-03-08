CDC is fine with 100% capacity for migrant kids in shipping containers









Despite all of those warnings from Dr. Fauci, the CDC has given permission for the illegal alien facilities to go to full capacity.

“Today based on CDC guidance, ORR [Office of Refugee Resettlement] has notified facilities they may temporarily reactivate capacity within their full licensed capability up to safe occupancy levels. The same instruction applies to influx facilities up to what ORR and the contractor determine to be safe for influx,” a spokesperson for the HHS Administration for Children and Families (ACF) told the DCNF.

That’s right cram them in and don’t stop the illegal immigration.

Democrats want to replace us with a more pliable population so they have to pour them in.

HHS “may temporarily increase capacity to full licensed capacity” though “reactivating beds must be done in a way that maintains a safe and healthy environment for UC and staff,” the ACF spokesperson told the DCNF. HHS facilities are safer for children than Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stations, according to the spokesperson.

FORMER CBP COMMISSIONER SAYS IT’S AT ‘CRISIS’ LEVELS

“HHS is already overwhelmed” by the increasing number of unaccompanied minors, and more than 2,000 migrant children are currently in CBP custody, the former CBP commissioner Mark Morgan said.

“This is back to the crisis level numbers we had in 2019. The Biden administration knew when they shut down Title 42 for UAC’s [unaccompanied children] that it would increase the numbers and that’s exactly what we’re seeing, so now not only are UAC’s backing up Border Patrol facilities but their time in custody is increasing,” Morgan said.

The way this works is the children pour in and Biden reunites them with family by bringing the whole dang family here. Apparently, we really want people who will send their own children through an arduous journey with rapists and murderers. The cartels — the rapists and murderers — have full control of the border and the US is now in business with them.

