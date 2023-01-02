CDC Is Now Telling Us What Language We’re Allowed to Use

The CDC has now become a self-appointed wrong-speak dictator. Who gave them that role, we cannot say, other than they took it upon themselves. They published a manual of how you should speak, titled, “Preferred Terms for Select Population Groups & Communities.” There is little doubt that the professionals will follow along like good little toadies. Instead of our usual language, the CDC kindly supplies substitutes that sound stilted, vague, and ridiculous.

They have unmitigated gall.

THEY EXCEED THEIR MISSION AND AUTHORITY

As Dr. Robert Malone said on his substack, “The CDC is the arm of the US Government tasked with disease control and prevention. It is not tasked with correcting wrong-speak.”

They’ve taken up the progressive left’s cause of redefining lanugage to control the masses. According to the website, the CDC has put together this very extensive “list” to protect people from “stigmatizing language”.

The CDC wrote, “Harmful language ultimately increases stigma on the individual, which reduces one’s belief in the ability to change as well as their motivation to ask for help.”

Does that sound scientific to you? We’d like to see the studies on it.

Dr. Malone researched but “didn’t find…clear evidence that calling someone an addict, prisoner, smoker, handicapped, underserved, rural and a vast myriad group of words that are now labeled as being inappropriate by the CDC actually do harm. Now, there must be studies out there? But I couldn’t actually find any, so I couldn’t evaluate the quality of the research. My basic search does imply that whatever evidence is out there, isn’t very strong or it would be cited by a multitude of studies.”

For example, according to the CDC, you can’t call smokers “smokers,” but you can say people who smoke. People who relapse into drug addiction are “people who return to use.”

You mustn’t stigmatize anyone who has already stigmatized him or herself, and we mustn’t call things as they are – honestly.

There is nothing wrong with judging people who hurt others, but the left can’t seem to understand that.

Dr. Malone says: Not “sugar-coating” addiction is often part of the treatment and healing process. “Person who relapsed” versus “person who returned to use.” Why? Because we wouldn’t want to put any judgement on addiction? Where does their idiocy end?

HERE IS YOUR NEW LANGUAGE, PEASANTS

This is most of it, but I would like to know how they have the gall to tell us how we must speak. They’re crazy, insane, mental defects.

Instead of this…

Mentally ill

Crazy

Insane

Mental defect

Suffers from or is afflicted with [condition]

Asylum

Try this…

People with a mental illness

People with a pre-existing mental health disorder

People with a pre-existing behavioral health disorder

People with a diagnosis of a mental illness/mental health disorder/behavioral health disorder

Psychiatric hospital/facility

Instead of this…

Illegals

Illegal immigrants

Illegal aliens

Illegal migrants

Foreigners

The foreign-born

Try this…

People with undocumented status

Mixed-status households

Immigrant, migrant

Asylum seeker; people who are seeking asylum

Refugee or refugee populations

Non-U.S.-born persons/foreign-born persons

Instead of this…

Elderly

Senior

Frail

Fragile

Try this…

Older adults

Persons aged [numeric age group] (for example, persons aged 55-64 years)

Elders when referring to older adults in a cultural context

Elderly or frail elderly when referring to older adults in a specific clinical context

Instead of this…

High-risk people

High-risk population

Vulnerable population

Priority populations

Try this…

People who are at increased/higher risk for [condition]

People who live/work in settings that put them at increased/higher risk of becoming infected or exposed to hazards

Instead of this…

Inmate

Prisoner

Convict/ex-convict

Offender

Criminal

Parolee

Detainee

Try this…

People/persons who are incarcerated or detained (often used for shorter jail stays, for youth in detention facilities or for other persons awaiting immigration proceedings in detention facilities)

Partner/child of an incarcerated person

Persons in pre-trial or with charge

People who were formerly incarcerated

Persons on parole or probation

Persons detained by or under the custody of (specify agency) (for example, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] or other agencies)

Instead of this…

Poverty-stricken

The poor/poor people

Try this…

People with lower incomes

People/households with incomes below the federal poverty level

People with self-reported income in the lowest income bracket (if income brackets are defined)

People experiencing poverty (do not use “underserved” when meaning low SES)

Instead of this…

Homosexual

Using MSM (men who have sex with men) as shorthand for sexual orientation to describe men who self-identify as gay or bisexual, individually or collectively

Transgenders/transgendered/transsexual

Biologically male/female

Genetically male/female

Hermaphrodite

Gendered pronouns: Her or she He/she His or her His/her

Sexual preference, which is used to suggest someone’s sexual identity is a choice and therefore could be changed by choice

Try this…

LGBTQ (or LGBTQIA or LGBTQ+ or LGBTQIA2)

Lesbian, gay, or bisexual (when referring to self-identified sexual orientation)

MSM (men who have sex with men)

Queer

Pansexual

Asexual

Transgender

Assigned male/female at birth

Designated male/female at birth

Gender non-conforming

Two-spirit

Non-binary

Genderqueer

Gender diverse

People/person with intersex traits

Pronouns: Singular they or their He/she/they



