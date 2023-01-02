You’ll do nothing and be happy.

Based on Nazi Klaus Schwab’s (President, World Economic Forum) 15-minute city, the Oxford City Council is actually planning to divide the city into six districts. Everyone who lives within a certain district will do everything within 15 to 20 minutes – work, sleep, shop, everything. If they want to travel outside their district, they will get permission, along with a route they would be allowed to take.

The kicker is you only get 100 of these visits each year, peasant.

The reasoning behind this is it will save the planet. It’s a big nod to the climate change religion. Watch:

Under the guise of climate change you will no longer be able to travel more then 15 minutes in the city you live… “You’ll do nothing, and you’ll be happy” pic.twitter.com/pdBRviAZHv — Pelham (@Resist_05) January 2, 2023

This is nothing original. Years ago, I had a friend whose family lived behind the Iron Curtain in East Germany. Their family had a certain area they were allowed to live and travel within. If they wanted to leave, they had to get government passes.

The Oxford City Council is recreating East Germany behind the Iron Curtain.

It is modeled after the Klaus Schwab vision of 15-minute cities. You will go nowhere and do nothing and be happy in these 15-minute cities. They are also known as smart cities.

The Schwab-bies are selling snow in the wintertime.

The World Economic Forum is in the process of enabling climate lockdowns. With Melbourne and Paris the testing grounds of 15 minute cities. Vehicles will be banned and you must stay within a 15 minute ride radius. pic.twitter.com/9VrTUctS6Z — Pelham (@Resist_05) December 28, 2022

Don’t believe the propaganda.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEOM (@discoverneom)

THEN IT WAS FACT CHECKED, AND IT BASICALLY CONFIRMED THE VIDEO

Reuters tried to "fact check" this but ended up confirming every aspect of her video. They can call it whatever they want. All that matters is that they're doing it, and that's the bottom line.https://t.co/KZ6vlGDud8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 2, 2023

