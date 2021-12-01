CDC Says We “Should” Get Boosters [Mandates Seem Inevitable]

















Based on a so-far very mild variant, Omicron, which is not even in the United States, the CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older.

“Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine,” said one of our rulers CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

“The recent emergence of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19. Early data from South Africa suggest increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant. I strongly encourage the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to vaccinate the children and teens in their families as well because strong immunity will likely prevent serious illness. I also want to encourage people to get a COVID-19 test if they are sick. Increased testing will help us identify Omicron quickly.”

The CDC’s earlier recommendation advised Americans to get boosted if they are 50 and older — or 18 and older in a long-term care facility. Before, the CDC said all adults “may” get a booster. Now, the wording is adults “should” receive the booster shot.

Mandates will soon follow. Maybe we should get boosters, but I’m not all in on constantly getting boosters every few months. This seems like a control issue more than following science.

BREAKING: WHO says evidence shows global risk from omicron variant is “very high,” may have “severe consequences.” https://t.co/3K4F6pGzOC pic.twitter.com/1ctviKG4Gi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 29, 2021

