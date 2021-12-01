Dan Bongino Reveals Details of Painful Breakthrough Case

Conservative radio host Dan Bongino said during his Monday show that he caught a “painful case” of COVID-19 last week, despite having been vaccinated.

“So I had COVID. You know my vaccine history. I’ve spoken about it. It was obviously a breakthrough case,” Bongino explained. “It was not a mild case. It was actually a pretty painful case. So I don’t know what the other cases are, these breakthrough cases. I can’t speak to them — I can only speak for myself.”

“I’m not a doctor, … I worked with a doctor though, and I took the antibodies, the monoclonal antibodies, and I can tell you within 36 hours I felt better,” he explained. “I also took ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, zinc, vitamin D, vitamin C. …”

“The breakthrough case for me was not mild at all. It was one of the worst things I ever experienced,” Bongino explained.

However, he said he continued producing his shows each day as scheduled.

In tweeting a video of his comments, The Bongino Report jokingly predicted that within 10 minutes, CNN will be announcing, “Dan Bongino takes horse dewormer!”


