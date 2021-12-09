CDC to Change the Definition of “Fully Vaccinated,” Get Ready for Endless Boosters

















The definition of fully vaccinated in the United States will be changed, medical tyrant Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a matter of when, not if,” Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during an appearance on CNN.

The term fully vaccinated presently refers to a person who receives two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab.

He mentioned it could be changed at the end of November. In other words, the little fascist is going to make us get boosters now, whether we have natural immunity or not.

The definition is used by authorities imposing vaccine mandates across the country, including the federal mandates against healthcare workers and government contractors.

Several of those mandates have been blocked in courts for now due to worries they’re illegal.

Fauci said the timing of the change may be linked to the ongoing cases.

“It has implications for that, and that’s the reason why it matters,” he said.

If he’s counting Omicron, it’s even more absurd.

Watch:

CNN's Kate Bouldon talks Fauci into agreeing the definition of being "fully vaccinated" should be updated to mean having had a booster: “My own personal opinion, Kate, is what you said is correct. It’s going to be a matter of when, not if.” pic.twitter.com/pebLUDdEfT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 8, 2021

