Rathole Cities Set New Murder Rates

Philadelphia, the nation’s sixth-largest city, with a Soros DA, recorded 523 murders as of Dec. 7, surpassing its formal disgraceful milestone of 500 murders, which was set in 1990, police data showed.

They recorded significantly more murders in 2021 than New York City’s 443, despite having approximately six times fewer residents.

“It’s terrible to every morning get up and have to go look at the numbers and then look at the news and see the stories. It’s just crazy. It’s just crazy and this needs to stop,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, reportedly said after his city broke its own infamous benchmark.

Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city, leads the nation with 739 homicides as of the end of November, up 3% from 2020, according to Chicago Police Department crime data. Chicago’s deadliest year remains 1970 when there were 974 homicides.

According to the FBI’s annual Uniform Crime Report released in September, the nation saw a 30% increase in murder in 2020, the largest single-year jump since the bureau began recording crime statistics 60 years ago.

Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Louisville, Kentucky; St Paul, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Tucson, Arizona; Toledo, Ohio; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Austin, Texas; Rochester, New York, and Albuquerque, New Mexico also had their deadliest years on record, according to ABC News.

ABC is having trouble figuring out why murders are increasing although they do mention COV and a shortage of police. What they left out was police defunding, hampering police with bizarre policies, no bail laws, emptying prisons, Soros DAs, incompetent Democrat mayors, BLM running cities, and selectively prosecuting crimes to claiming they are not crimes.

Deep into the article, ABC News did quote a NY retired Chief of Detectives saying, “Nobody’s getting arrested anymore. People are getting picked up for gun possession and they’re just let out over and over again.”

