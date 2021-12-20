CDC Vax Count Is Off by Millions & They Haven’t a Clue What It Is

















The CDC, which is running our nation into the ground, miscounted the number of Americans who are vaccinated. They are off by millions, Bloomberg reports.

The U.S. government has over-counted the number of Americans who are at least partly vaccinated against the coronavirus, state officials warn, meaning millions more people are unprotected as the pandemic’s winter surge gathers steam.

The U.S. has counted too many shots as first doses when they are instead second doses or booster shots.

So they are off by 11-percentage points.

CDC data show 240 million people with at least one shot or about 72.5% of the population. But the agency says only 203 million are fully vaccinated, or 61.3%, an 11-percentage-point difference that is far larger than in other developed countries.

State and local officials say it’s improbable that 37 million Americans got one shot without completing their inoculations. Instead, they say, the government has regularly and incorrectly counted booster shots and second doses as first doses, a dynamic the CDC acknowledged in a statement.

That means both the fully vaccinated and completely unvaccinated are officially undercounted.

Unfortunately, they haven’t a clue what the numbers are. Several states are recounting and a number refused so we won’t know the correct count.

The precise number miscounted is unknown.

The White House referred questions about the over-count of first shots to the CDC. In a statement, the agency acknowledged the ongoing data review. “Given the complex nature of vaccine administration and data reporting in the United States, CDC has been actively working with partners at state and local levels to enhance the quality of vaccine data,” the agency said.

Have no faith in the CDC numbers. Don’t use them.

“We don’t have any faith in the numbers on the CDC website, and we never refer to them,” James Garrow, a spokesman for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, said.

So, why is the CDC telling us anything, and why are we listening? This is incompetence and it’s costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars. They are too busy making WOKE videos to study pandemics and cures except for those that Pfizer supplies.

