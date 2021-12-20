Shameless Biden Admin Brags About All of Biden’s “Successes”

















The Soviet Biden propaganda machine is in full swing. If you want to know what the old Soviet Union was like, just check out the Biden propaganda. Dear Leader is claiming what is essentially the opposite of the truth.

More people died of COVID-19 under the Biden administration than during Donald Trump’s last year, according to The Wall Street Journal. Biden said Donald Trump should resign after killing all those people so he should definitely resign, shouldn’t he?

The administration sent out a propaganda pamphlet to the media bragging about the president’s “successes” in his first year in office. They are counting on the media to cover for them and spread this great news, although it’s pure fiction.

Biden and his progressive policies are literally destroying the United States.

The memo begins, “Happy Saturday! Wanted to share a memo that you can source ‘as obtained’ by your media outlet,” the email from White House assistant press secretary Vedant Patel read.

Reporter Drew Holden called it a “war on reality” and “end-of-year desperation they’re hoping the press will buy.”

Patel told them they can claim they “obtained” the memo using their elite journalism skills. Do you believe this? Shameless and idiotic.

The memo, according to Patel, “lays out how event [sic] in spite of unprecedented crises and opposition from Congressional Republicans, President Biden and Congressional Democrats got an enormous amount done for the American people in 2021.”

First up were vaccines: “Without mentioning that the Admin inherited three vaccines from their predecessor, Biden claims credit for a 70% jump in vaccination rate year-over-year,” Holden tweeted.

The memo boasts of their horrendous handling of the school closings upon orders of teacher unions and job creation he didn’t create.

We know he’s doing a terrible job. Next, they’ll put something in the water to make us submissive. Maybe Bill Gates is working on that as we speak.

NEW: The Biden Admin sent talking points out today touting their accomplishments to (some) reporters. It can only be described as a war on reality. Quick 🧵 to break down the end-of-year desperation they’re hoping the press will buy. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/HquD86eO2u — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 18, 2021

A year ago, the first vaccine had been administered one week prior, so OF COURSE vax rates were low. But when Biden was sworn in, the US was vaccinating citizens at the 5th highest rate in the developed world. That # has fallen dramatically under Biden. https://t.co/TJEH6mVk8p — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 18, 2021

This same ham-fistedness applies to the stats on job creation, too. Was anything happening in the last 3-5 months of the Trump Admin, guys? Might that factor in? pic.twitter.com/5z7QVxWrIR — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 18, 2021

And I mean cmon. If someone thought REALLY hard, I’m sure they could figure out why hospitality jobs have come back whether or not the Admin had done anything. pic.twitter.com/qmW1krmJJJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 18, 2021

Absent from this is that nearly 70% of Americans think Biden is doing a bad job at handling inflation and the economy. That even includes a *majority* of Dems. You can almost feel the desperation coming off of the memo here. pic.twitter.com/kC1MTqOLY7 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 18, 2021

