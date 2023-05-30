CDC’s Superspreader Event of the Vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) held a conference with 1,800 in-person attendees. They had an extremely high vaccination rate, almost 100%, yet it became a superspreader event.

The CDC conference was to showcase the work of its applied epidemiology officers known as “disease detectives.” Over the past year, these officers have investigated various public health matters, including cancer, bird flu, infant mortality, and COVID-19.

It became a superspreader event. A survey showed:

181 people reported testing positive for SARS-CoV-2

Of those who reported testing positive, 52% reported no known prior COVID-19 infection

1,435 (99.4%) of respondents reported at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

49 of the respondents who tested positive needed antiviral medications

None were hospitalized

The CDC bragged that no one died, although the new strains aren’t killing people. They also claimed the large numbers in attendance caused the spread WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE that it was the cause.

You can read the statement here. There is no proof that the vaccine kept people out of the hospital. They just made that up. They should look at the possibility of the vaccine being an incubator for new variants.

The Cleveland Clinic Study found that the more vaccines you have, the more doses you have, the greater your risk of contracting COVID. Theirs is the premier study.

