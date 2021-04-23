Chauvin alternative juror was afraid they’d come to her home and riot









The alternate Chauvin juror admitted, “I was concerned about people coming to my house if they were not happy with the verdict.” She also claimed she would have found Derek Chauvin guilty despite that concern.

It’s hard to believe that what was going on didn’t affect the jurors and their decision. That should be cause for a new trial, especially considering that the President and Maxine Waters prayed and threatened.

Lisa Christensen told Lou Raguse of KARE 11 that her heart “broke a little” when the judge informed her she would only be an alternate juror, saying, “Number 96, you’re an alternate.”

Raguse asked, “Did you want to be a juror?” Christensen responded, “ I had mixed feelings. There was a question on the questionnaire about it and I put I did not know. The reason, at that time, was I did not know what the outcome was going to be, so I felt like either way you are going to disappoint one group or the other. I did not want to go through rioting and destruction again and I was concerned about people coming to my house if they were not happy with the verdict.”

Christensen also stated, “I would have voted guilty. … I feel like Chauvin is responsible for Mr. Floyd’s death.” She said that prosecution witness Dr. Martin Tobin “broke it down to where we could understand it. He had us demonstrate. We were all in the jury touching our necks and we could feel what he was trying to make us feel.”

She said that was turning point for her, but claimed, ‘I did consider the defense’s points about the enlarged heart, the narrowing of the arteries, the drug use. But regardless, I do not think he would have passed away on that day at that time.”

She said, “the videos are what really nailed it.”

The full interview can be found on this link.

One juror: “I did not want to go through rioting and destruction again and I was concerned about people coming to my house if they were not happy with the verdict.” https://t.co/6TYkXO7LW8 — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) April 23, 2021

Three more men have to be put on trial but we have the President, Joe Biden praying for the “right verdict.” How do they get a fair trial?

Joe Biden on the Chauvin trial: “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which I think is overwhelming in my view.”pic.twitter.com/aJDQlZGHO4 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 20, 2021

