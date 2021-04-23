Biden’s climate plan will get you out of your car









AOC’s Green New Deal that Joe Biden seems to be following closely will get us out of our cars. We won’t be able to afford a car. We’re making the switch to expensive electric cars before they’re ready for the masses. King Joe demands it with his newly- revealed plan.

Making the switch to an electric car

More than half of new cars bought in the United States would need to be electric within the next decade, studies show.

The University of Maryland’s School of Public Policy estimated that cleaning up transportation would count towards about a quarter of Biden’s goal.

It would mean more than 65 percent of new cars and SUV sales and 10 percent of new truck sales would need to be electric.

Currently, electric cars make up about 2 percent of new passenger vehicle sales.

The average cost of a new electric vehicle is about $55,000.

