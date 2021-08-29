CHD to sue FDA for ‘capricious’ approval of COV vaccine

















Following the announcement this week of approval for a shot, fraudulently labeled as a vaccine, that isn’t even on the market in the United States, Robert F. Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense will be filing a lawsuit against the FDA’s “premature, arbitrary, and capricious” approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for people aged 16 and up.

Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a biologics license application for the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine.

It’s similar to what Justice Roberts did, it’s tax here but not a tax there. In the vaccine’s case, it’s approved for mandated use, but it’s experimental for purposes of suing them.

There are insufficient supplies of Comirnaty so the FDA decided the Pfizer-BioNTech will continue as EUA, aka experimental and unlicensed, and can be used in Comirnaty’s place.

The FDA said the vaccines are “legally distinct,” but proclaims that their differences do not “impact safety or effectiveness.”

Experimental drugs cannot be mandated and are immune from liability compared with FDA-approved drugs.

The government has a stingy compensation program for experimental drugs and that’s it.

At least for the moment, the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine has no liability shield. Licensed adult vaccines, including the new Comirnaty, do not enjoy any liability shield.

The FDA approval led to the government and organizations mandating the vaccines, which was the clear goal of the bait-and-switch scheme.

Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Meryl Nass wrote the following:

Given this background, the FDA’s acknowledgment in its approval letter that there are insufficient stocks of the licensed Comirnaty, but an abundant supply of the EUA Pfizer BioNTech jab, exposes the “approval” as a cynical scheme to encourage businesses and schools to impose illegal jab mandates.

The FDA’s clear motivation is to enable Pfizer to quickly unload inventories of a vaccine that science and the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System have exposed as unreasonably dangerous, and that the Delta variant has rendered obsolete.

The government couldn’t win the argument so they had to “abolish the public process and independent oversight,” write the authors.

Related















