This is what the leftist CDC is doing while COV runs rampant

















The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is supposed to work on diseases, is very busy pushing so-called “inclusive language” to promote “health equity” and “inclusive communication.”

It’s actually the language of the hard-left that is meant to change the culture. As you go down the list of replacement words suggested in the manual, check out criminals convicts, and prisoners which they want replaced with: People/persons who are incarcerated or detained (often used for shorter jail stays or youth in detention facilities), Persons in pre-trial or with charge, People who were formerly incarcerated, Persons on parole or probation, Non-US citizens (or immigrants) in immigration detention facilities.

Illegal aliens is even more ridiculous. They want to legalize them with language.

“Language in communication products should reflect and speak to the needs of people in the audience of focus.,” the CDC guide reads.

How about the need to know what the hay they’re talking about?

Corrections & Detentions

Instead of this…

Inmate

Prisoner

Convict/ex-convict

Offender

Criminal

Parolee

Detainee

Try this…

People/persons who are incarcerated or detained (often used for shorter jail stays or youth in detention facilities)

Partner/child of an incarcerated person

Persons in pre-trial or with charge

People who were formerly incarcerated

Persons on parole or probation

Non-US citizens (or immigrants) in immigration detention facilities

People in immigration detention facilities

Disability Instead of this… Disabled

Differently abled

Afflicted

Handicapped

Confined to a wheelchair or wheelchair-bound Try this… People with disabilities/a disability

People who are deaf or hard of hearing or who are blind or have low vision

People with an intellectual or developmental disability

People who use a wheelchair or mobility device. Notes: Avoid using vulnerable when describing people with disabilities.

CDC is aware that some individuals with disabilities prefer to use identity-first terminology, which means a disability or disability status is referred to first; for the purposes of these guidelines, CDC promotes person-first language.

Drug / Substance Use Instead of this… Drug-users/addicts/drug abusers

Alcoholics/abusers

Persons taking/prescribed medication-assisted treatment (MAT)

Persons who relapsed

Smokers Try this… Persons who use drugs/people who inject drugs

Persons with substance use disorder

Persons with alcohol use disorder

Persons in recovery from substance use/alcohol disorder

Persons taking/prescribed medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD)

Persons who returned to use

People who smoke

Healthcare Access & Access to Services and Resources Instead of this… Underserved people/communities/the underserved

Hard-to-reach populations

The uninsured Try this… People who are underserved by [specific service/resource]

People who are underserved by mental health/behavioral health resources

People who are medically underserved

People who are uninsured/people who are underinsured/people who do not have health insurance Note: Underserved relates to limited access to services that are accessible, acceptable, and affordable, including healthcare. Do not use underserved when you really mean disproportionately affected.

Homelessness Instead of this… Homeless people/the homeless

Transient populations Try this… People experiencing homelessness

Persons experiencing unstable housing/housing insecurity/persons who are not securely housed

People experiencing unsheltered homelessness

Clients/guests who are accessing homeless services

Lower Socioeconomic Status (SES) Instead of this… Poverty-stricken

The poor/poor people Try this… People with lower incomes

People/households with incomes below the federal poverty level

People with self-reported income in the lowest income bracket (if income brackets are defined)

People experiencing poverty (do not use “underserved” when meaning low SES) Note: “People with lower socioeconomic status” should only be used when SES is defined (e.g., when income, education, parental education, and occupation are used as a measure of SES).

Mental Health / Behavioral Health Instead of this… Mentally ill

Crazy

Insane

Mental defect

Suffers from or is afflicted with [condition]

Asylum Try this… People with a mental illness

People with a pre-existing mental health disorder

People with a pre-existing behavioral health disorder

People with a diagnosis of a mental illness/mental health disorder/behavioral health disorder

Psychiatric hospital/facility Notes: Mental illness is a general condition. Specific disorders are types of mental illness and should be used whenever possible (i.e., when not referring to people with different mental health disorders collectively). For example, consider: Person with depression People with obsessive-compulsive disorder

When referring to people who are experiencing symptoms (e.g., depression, anxiety) but a condition has not been diagnosed or the symptoms may not reach a clinical threshold, consider: People experiencing mental distress Persons experiencing crisis or trauma Persons experiencing persistent high stress or anxiety



Non-U.S.-born Persons / Immigration Status Instead of this… Illegals

Illegal immigrants

Illegal aliens

Illegal migrants

Foreigners

The foreign-born Try this… People with undocumented status

Mixed-status households

Immigrant, migrant

Asylee or asylum seeker

Refugee or refugee populations

Non-U.S.-born persons/foreign-born persons Notes: Use accurate and clearly defined terms when referring to foreign-born persons. For example, do not use “refugee” if you mean “immigrant”.

The term “alien” (person who is not a citizen of the United States) may be stigmatizing in some contexts and should only be used in technical documents and when referring to or using immigration law terminology.

Non-U.S.-born or foreign-born persons may also be used to refer to individuals born in a country other than the U.S., similar to the international migrant concept.

The term “migrant farmworker” or “migrant agricultural worker” is often used to refer to persons who travel from their home base to another location within the same country, or from one country to another, to perform agricultural work.

If combining subpopulations in writing, ensure American Indians and Alaska Natives from tribes located in what is now called the United States are not included in the “immigrant” category.

Older Adults Instead of this… Elderly

Senior

Frail

Fragile Try this… Older adults or elders

Numeric age groups (e.g., persons aged 55-64 years) Note: Tribes, American Indian and Alaska Native urban communities, and federal agencies define AI/AN Elders aged ≥ 55 years.

People Who are at Increased / Higher Risk Instead of this… High-risk people

High-risk population

Vulnerable population

Priority populations Try this… People who are at increased/higher risk for [condition]

People who live/work in settings that put them at increased/higher risk of becoming infected or exposed to hazards

Race & Ethnicity Instead of this… Referring to people as their race/ethnicity (e.g., Blacks, Hispanics, Latinos, Whites, American Indians, etc.)

Referring to people as colored people, colored Indian (to refer to American Indian)

Native American (for federal publications)

Eskimo

Oriental

Afro-American

Negro

Caucasian

The [racial/ethnic] community (e.g., “the Black community”)

Non-White (used with or without specifying non-Hispanic or Latino) Try this… Racial groups: American Indian or Alaska Native persons/communities/populations

Asian persons

Black or African American persons; Black persons

Native Hawaiian persons

Pacific Islander persons

White persons

People who identify with more than one race; people of more than one race; persons of multiple races Ethnic groups: Hispanic or Latino persons When describing a combination of racial/ethnic groups (e.g., 3 or more sub-groups) use “people from some racial and ethnic groups” or “people from racial and ethnic minority groups”. Notes: Preferred terms listed for racial and ethnic groups align with OMB Race and Ethnic Standards for Federal Statistics and Administrative Reporting pdf icon external icon . However, as feasible, be as specific as possible about the group you are referring to (e.g., Korean persons, Samoan persons).

. However, as feasible, be as specific as possible about the group you are referring to (e.g., Korean persons, Samoan persons). Consider racial/ethnic groups as proper nouns and capitalize (e.g. Black, White).

“People/communities of color” is a frequently used term, but should only be used if included groups are defined upon first use; be mindful to refer to a specific racial/ethnic group(s) instead of this collective term when the experience is different across groups. Some groups consider the term “people of color” as an unnecessary and binary option (people of color vs. White people), and some people do not identify with the term “people of color”.

American Indian and Alaska Natives are the only federally recognized political minority in the United States. Tribes hold a unique government to government relationship with the United States.

“American Indian or Alaska Native” should only be used to describe persons with different tribal affiliations or when the tribal affiliations are not known or not known to be the same. Other terms, “tribal communities/populations” or “indigenous communities/populations,” could also be used to refer to groups with multiple tribal affiliations. Otherwise, identify persons or groups by their specific tribal affiliation.

The term “Indian Country” describes reservations, lands held within tribal jurisdictions, and areas with American Indian populations. “Indian Country” is generally used in context and is rarely used as a stand-alone – it typically is used in writing only after “American Indian or Alaska Native” (AI/AN) has already been used, and the writer wants to avoid continuing to repeat AI/AN or “tribes” and refer more broadly to the general wide community of AI/AN peoples and tribes. Within context, there shouldn’t be any confusion about it referring to the Asian country, India.

Latinx has been proposed as a gender-neutral English term, but there is debate around its usage. Its use may be considered on an audience-specific basis. Latino (individual man, group of men, or group of people including men and women) Latina (individual woman or group of women)



Rural Instead of this… Rural people

Frontier people Try this… People who live in rural/sparsely populated areas

Residents/populations of rural areas

Rural communities

Sexual Orientation & Gender Identity Instead of this… Homosexual

Using MSM (men who have sex with men) as shorthand for sexual orientation to describe men who self-identify as gay or bisexual, individually or collectively

Transgenders/transgendered/transsexual

Biologically male/female

Genetically male/female

Hermaphrodite

Gendered pronouns: Her or she He/she His or her His/her

Sexual preference, which is used to suggest someone’s sexual identity is a choice and therefore could be changed by choice

Gendered, binary language when not necessary Try this… LGBTQ (or LGBTQIA or LGBTQ+ or LGBTQIA2)

Lesbian, gay, or bisexual (when referring to self-identified sexual orientation)

Using MSM (men who have sex with men) to mean people who report being male at birth and having had sex with a person who was male at birth, regardless of self-identified sexual orientation

Queer

Pansexual

Asexual

Transgender

Assigned male/female at birth

Designated male/female at birth

Gender non-conforming

Two-spirit

Non-binary

Genderqueer

Gender diverse

People/person with intersex traits

Pronouns: Singular they or their He/she/they

Notes: Use LGBTQ community (and not, e.g., gay community) to reflect the diversity of the community unless a specific sub-group is meant to be referenced.

Consider using the terms “sexual orientation”, “gender identity”, and “gender expression”.

Use gender-neutral language whenever possible (e.g., avoid “stewardess” and consider “flight attendant” instead).

Considering using terms that are inclusive of all gender identities (e.g. parents-to-be; expectant parents).

Be aware that not every family is the same, and that some children are not being raised by their biological parents. Build flexibility into communications and surveys to allow full participation.

Working Partners & Community Collaborators Instead of this… Stakeholder Note: Stakeholders are persons or groups who have an interest or concern in a project, activity, or course of action. The term “stakeholder” is used across many disciplines to reflect different levels of input or investment in projects or activities. This term can be used to reflect a power differential between groups and has a violent connotation for some tribes and tribal members. It also groups all parties into one term, despite potential differences in the way they are engaged or interact with a project or activity. Note: The term stakeholder should be replaced as much as possible, recognizing it may not always be possible to do so. Consider using words other than “stakeholder” when appropriate for your audience and subject matter. Try this… Consider the audience when determining the appropriate term(s) to use. Whenever possible, be explicit to better describe specific groups and/or individuals with interest in the activity using relevant names, categories, or descriptions of the nature of their influence or involvement (e.g., informers, advisors, consultants, collaborators, co-owners).

If your key groups are organizations or people directly involved in the project/activity, use terms that describe the nature of their influence or involvement. Examples: collaborators, contributors, community, community members, community impacted, community affected, community of solution, coalition members, allies, colleagues, clients, tribes, advocacy groups, interested parties/groups, implementing partners, working partners If your key groups are ones you are accountable to in some direct or indirect way, consider using a term that specifies the relationship. Examples: funders, funding agencies, donors, policy makers, broader public health community, government officials, elected officials, the general public, taxpayers More general terms can include those with strategic interests in the project, people involved in this particular project, beneficiaries of the project, or people whose support or input you seek. Examples: constituents, beneficiaries, potential collaborators, potential partners, potentially affected organizations/persons, potential users of the evaluation

