Check out Obama’s enormously large scaled down party

















Wow, poor Barack, he really had to scale down his big party. Instead of 700 people with servants, he probably has 690. He is still holding a super spreader event but that’s okay. Biden spokesperson Jen Psaki explained that he has done a lot to push vaccines on the rest of us.

Barack is a caviar communist like the Hollywood friends he invited.

You peasants in New York City can’t even live a normal life without a vaccine, but not so for the elite telling you how to live your life.

A-list celebrities, musicians, and politicians began rolling into Martha’s Vineyard Friday afternoon ahead of Barrack Obama’s 60th birthday celebration, including John Legend, Dwayne Wade, and Chrissy Teigen.

DailyMail.com has also learned that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are already on the island as is George Clooney who, along with Oprah Winfrey, are just some of the big names believed to have made the final cut on the guest list.

They are all Left of Left commies like Barack.

The 500-guest birthday celebration was ‘scaled back’ earlier this week to a ‘small gathering’ with close friends and family due to Covid concerns.

But one local businessman on Friday quipped that Obama has an expanded definition of what constitutes a ‘close friend.’ The list includes his golfing buddies, politicians, celebrities.

On Thursday DailyMail.com photos show Barack Obama hitting the links at the Farm Neck Club Thursday ahead of his 60th birthday celebration in Martha’s Vineyard.

“Just make sure you get a good picture of me!” Obama quipped to the DailyMail.com photographers as he enjoyed a round of golf with three friends and no masks.

This is the tent for Obama’s “scaled back” birthday party where only close friends & family were said to attend. Instead, multiple celebrities & politicians were seen Why is it that the same people telling you to stay home & social distance don’t think those rules apply to them? pic.twitter.com/MVIBbx29HI — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 7, 2021

Related















