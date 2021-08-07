Every network was willing to take My Pillow guy’s ads except Fox

















The My Pillow guy Mike Lindell is holding a symposium on the election and is offering $5 million to anyone who can prove his experts wrong. He tried to advertise the symposium on Fox but they wouldn’t accept the ad.

“We sent it to ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, and even CNN,” Mike said. “We’re not running it on MSNBC or CNN because they charge too much for their small audience, but the ad is running on all of the major networks,” the My Pillow CEO explained, adding, “The ad’s been on over 5,000 radio and TV stations nationwide, but Fox News refuses to run the ad!”

Fox News is the only network that refused his ad, according to an interview he had with Patty McMurray at 100%FedUp.

So, he canceled the $50 million worth of ads he places with Fox and went to the other stations. Everyone who watches Fox heard about it anyway. Newsmax and OANN are showing the ads.

Talk about shooting yourself in the foot. When Fox was/is attacked and losing clients, Lindell was there for them.

Mr. Lindell said he has bombshell evidence that will prove foreign entities interfered with our November 2020 election to alter the vote totals, giving Joe Biden an undeserved win. It will be aired on Frankspeech.com.

Mike Lindell canceled $50 MILLION ad campaign w/ Fox News for refusing to an ad. Mike just released the ad Fox News refused to run. Support Mike and 100 Percent Fed Up by using “FedUp” code to get up to 66% Off. Go to https://t.co/p9rXiPPnXJ or call 800-864-0634 Here it is: pic.twitter.com/89klvfObPT — @SassyConservativeGirl45 (@SassyConservat1) July 30, 2021

