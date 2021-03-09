Check this video and tell us how this can possibly be good for the USA









Left or right, how is this good for the country? Over 100,000 illegal aliens piled into the USA in February, 78,000 in January, some have COV and all are released into the interior.

The former CBP commissioner Mark Morgan said they are now pouring in at more than 5,000 per month.

We will soon be a foreign country and these people are replacing us. Nothing against the people themselves since Democrats invite them in, but what civilized country has open borders?

The answer is only the USA. This is Soros country now.

Thank a Democrat.

The tip of the iceberg near Yuma, AZ as immigrants begin to flood into the US responding to @JoeBiden’s open border, catch and release policy. How many have COVID? pic.twitter.com/8Cu3k88etZ — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 7, 2021

Fmr. Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan says President Biden’s open border policies is creating a crisis at the southern border. pic.twitter.com/8xi5yDuLMm — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) March 1, 2021

