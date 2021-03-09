Check this video and tell us how this can possibly be good for the USA

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Left or right, how is this good for the country? Over 100,000 illegal aliens piled into the USA in February, 78,000 in January, some have COV and all are released into the interior.

The former CBP commissioner Mark Morgan said they are now pouring in at more than 5,000 per month.

We will soon be a foreign country and these people are replacing us. Nothing against the people themselves since Democrats invite them in, but what civilized country has open borders?

The answer is only the USA. This is Soros country now.

Thank a Democrat.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.