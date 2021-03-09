RNC tells Trump they will use his name to fundraise and have every right









Trump’s Save America PAC attorney Alex Cannon sent a cease-and-desist letter to the RNC, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), and the National Republican Congressional Committee over the weekend demanding the groups stop using Trump’s name in their fundraising appeals.

The letter said the RNC and the congressional campaign arms must “immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech.”

Mitch McConnell’s been fundraising off his name, after he said we need to move on from Trump.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Monday dismissed the letter, arguing that the GOP campaign arm has the right to use Trump’s name in its fundraising efforts.

The letter from RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer says the GOP “has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.”

Donald Trump could sue them. That will be interesting.

There is a lot of tension between them over the ten House Republicans and seven Senate Republicans who voted to impeach him. Why would DJT want money from fundraising in his name to go to them?

Trump and his allies have a significant grassroots fundraising machine, and the former president’s name is a valuable asset for his PACs and across the GOP campaign committees.

There is no response yet. This probably isn’t over.

