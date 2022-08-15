Cheney’s Hubby a Partner in “Dem Powerhouse” Law Firm

Defending Hunter & There’s More!

by James S. Soviero

Wyoming, faux Republican, Liz Cheney’s husband, Phillip Perry, is a partner at the law firm now representing Hunter Biden.

Perry has worked at Latham & Watkins since 2007, and focuses on white collar cases, commercial and Supreme Court litigation.

Another Latham partner, Chris Clark, has been representing Hunter Biden since December 2020 — but Cheney’s husband’s involvement at the firm had not been previously known.

Latham is a Democratic powerhouse, with company attorneys and other employees donating more than half a million dollars to President Biden’s 2020 campaign. Clark himself ponied up $3,800.

But wait! Here’s something that’s even more symptomatic of the corrupt, incestuous, Democrat-run, D.C. swamp. We have this well-hidden nugget:

On his first day in office, with a Justice Department probe of Hunter in full swing, President Biden appointed Nicholas McQuaid, another Latham partner, to lead the Justice Department’s criminal division — earning a written rebuke from Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin).

So if you’re wondering what’s taking sooooo long for this scandal scarred, national security threat masquerading as the first son, to be brought to justice, or if he ever will…you’ll probably find that answer above.

