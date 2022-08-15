Speaker Pelosi Appeases Mother Earth & Hails the Chief

Speaker Pelosi says Mother Earth gets angry from time to time. But thankfully, Democrats passed a tax, spend, and welfare bill to appease her. Who knows what climate catastrophe Mother Earth would inflict without this bill. Giving trillions to daft Dems solves the problem.

Nancy is like an 82-year-old hippie. Watch this clip:

CRAZY NANCY: “Mother Earth gets angry from time to time, and this legislation will help us address all of that.” pic.twitter.com/MhwEHszFjI — Benny Johnson 🍊 (@bennyjohnson) August 13, 2022

Remember when Cory Booker talked about The Green New Deal as equivalent to defeating Nazis or landing on the moon? He also talked about Mother Earth. It’s a thing for Democrats. They’re pagans.

You can’t make this up. Cory “Spartacus” Booker says adopting the socialist “Green New Deal” would be like defeating the Nazis and putting a man on the moon.pic.twitter.com/QwqegeusJH — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 8, 2019

Speaker Pelosi is daft. She praised Joe Biden as a man of vision. He can’t even put two sentences together, much less have a vision of anything.

Crazy Nancy: “Hail to the chief, to Joe Biden!” Cringe. pic.twitter.com/FsFyo2n4KS — Benny Johnson 🍊 (@bennyjohnson) August 13, 2022

All Hail to daft Biden, man of vision, as he goes to get bathing suits.

REPORTER: “Mr. President, will you come talk to us?” BIDEN: “No. Gotta go get some bathing suits.” pic.twitter.com/kJWkHkbdrk — Benny Johnson 🍊 (@bennyjohnson) August 14, 2022

