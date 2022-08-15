Speaker Pelosi Appeases Mother Earth & Hails the Chief

By
M Dowling
-
2
23

Speaker Pelosi says Mother Earth gets angry from time to time. But thankfully, Democrats passed a tax, spend, and welfare bill to appease her. Who knows what climate catastrophe Mother Earth would inflict without this bill. Giving trillions to daft Dems solves the problem.

Nancy is like an 82-year-old hippie. Watch this clip:

Remember when Cory Booker talked about The Green New Deal as equivalent to defeating Nazis or landing on the moon? He also talked about Mother Earth. It’s a thing for Democrats. They’re pagans.

Speaker Pelosi is daft. She praised Joe Biden as a man of vision. He can’t even put two sentences together, much less have a vision of anything.

All Hail to daft Biden, man of vision, as he goes to get bathing suits.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
20 seconds ago

The short video of Biden: If only nurse Jill could keep his mind as good as his apparent physical health. Is the bicycle like Putin’s horse?

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
3 minutes ago

The Independent Sentinel spreads the truth. Share the site with your friends.
Nancy, a proclaimed Catholic, a murderer of children, and now proclaiming a pagan goddess (Mother Earth) should be excommunicated from any church that claims to be Christian. Is this a test of the Roman Catholic Church to back up its claims to represent Christ on earth, or will it bow to another pagan god: political expediency. Let’s see if the bishop acts.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz