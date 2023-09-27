Chi Mayor Calls for Soviet-Style Groceries As Crime Runs Rampant

Retailers Lost $112 Billion to Theft in 2022. Rather than deal with theft and violence and hold criminals accountable, the Mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson is looking to establish centrally-planned, Soviet-style, and city-owned groceries.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he wants to open city-owned grocery stores to serve neighborhoods that have become “food deserts” after four Walmart stores and Whole Foods closed, The New York Post reports.

Johnson announced last week that his administration would partner with the nonprofit advocacy group Economic Security Project to put stores in underserved areas of the city — a proposal Republicans called something out of “Soviet-style central planning.“

It is Soviet-style, and it’s where Democrats are heading generally.

RETAILERS LOST $112 BILLION LAST YEAR

According to the Insider, retailers lost $112.1 billion last year due to shoplifting and other inventory loss, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual Retail Security Survey. The previous record was $18 billion.

External theft was the largest contributing factor, followed by theft by employees. Together, they account for two-thirds of the problem.

Nearly half of survey respondents said they reduced specific stores’ operating hours in response to retail crime, while 28% reported closing specific stores altogether.

According to The LA Times, Los Angeles was the metro area most affected by organized retail crime in the country, followed by San Francisco and Oakland, the report said. Houston and New York City ranked third and fourth, respectively.

This is why stores are closing in the hotbeds of crime, where criminals are allowed to steal up to certain amounts or beyond. As a result, organized gangs have made it another career path for them.

Target announced Tuesday that it is shuttering nine stores on Oct. 21 because “theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests.”

Target said business is unsustainable in some areas due to violence and theft.

“We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all,” the company said in a news release.

The closings include a New York City store in Harlem, two Seattle stores, three stores in the San Francisco/Oakland market, and three Portland, Oregon stores.

Due to thefts, CVS is closing 900 stores, 10% of their shops. Walgreens will close 150 stores. The rampant shoplifting has made it impossible for them to make money from stores in neighborhoods where crime is rampant and uncontrolled. In fact, the stores are losers, and stores aren’t in business to give away their products.

Walmart is reportedly cutting hours for thousands of its pharmacists in a bid to cut costs. Rite Aid has also announced 500 store closures amid reports the company is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

CRIME IS OUT OF CONTROL IN THE DEMOCRAT CITIES

WATCH: Target — which announced its 9 stores will be closed due to theft — has been looted in Philadelphia on the same day of announcement pic.twitter.com/TOLNvCRCej — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 27, 2023

Related