Chicago Last NIght: Leftists Attack Leftists

Democrats eat their own. The protesters are pro-Hamas, pro-radical abortion policies, and other issues that will devastate this country if they win. These are the people controlling the Democrat Party.

Radicals who are here illegally from the Middle East are in the crowd.

NewsNation’s @NancyLoo said Chicago police in riot gear cleared the media in order to confront Democratic National Convention protesters, resulting in clashes and reported arrests. MORE: https://t.co/9PbQdA4LDh pic.twitter.com/qTuqwFYsvz — NewsNation (@NewsNation) August 21, 2024

Harris-Walz are the nominees who never earned a single vote. Party bosses decided and ordered delegates to vote for her. Democracy is dead.

Liberals need to take their party back.

You know what didn’t happen in Milwaukee during the RNC Convention?

Businesses didn’t board up their doors and windows in preparation for riots. Chicago is getting ready for the DNC Convention where Kamala Harris will steal her party’s nomination from voters.#DNCConvention pic.twitter.com/7JKOoTGjrb — Justin Theory (@realJustATheory) August 17, 2024

It all started with this man – Barack Obama:

Twitter, under Jack Dorsey, took this video down, Barack Obama ordered the unmasking of General Flynn and illegally wiretapped Trump Tower, which is Treason We were never this divided as a country before Obama stepped foot in the W.H ObamaGate was way bigger than Watergate pic.twitter.com/SXMk3OPErw — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) August 21, 2024

THE CONVENTION

Some clips from day two of the convention with Obama praising how smart, empathetic, and decent he is. That’s quite a massive lie.

Barack Hussein Obama lavishes praise on Joe Biden, praising “his smarts, his experience” and his “empathy and his decency” after leading a coup to oust him from the presidential ticket pic.twitter.com/XTHNzUaCDj — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

Harris-Walz snubbed the Obamas.

NEWSNATION: “I don’t think we can underscore how unusual it was that Kamala Harris and her running mate were not here for tonight. They weren’t beamed in even watching the speech — and I think that that underscores the very deep division.” pic.twitter.com/0CeRICGYQ1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

A Democrat who tells the truth.

Holy Shit!! On live TV. Democrat Chicago Councilman just skewered the DNC as FAILING. He says his party is not interested in talking about what matters… keeping people safe and securing the border. pic.twitter.com/VvwbyNNygl — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 20, 2024

She’s super wealthy but says her parents “were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed.”

The Obama’s have a net worth of $70 million. They own 4 luxurious properties: – Washington DC home bought for $8.1M – Martha’s Vineyard home bought for $11.75M – Beachfront home in Hawaii bought for $8.7M – Chicago home bought for $1.65M Getting really tired of… pic.twitter.com/sNwPVfmRSt — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) August 21, 2024

Oh, they will. do something. If they win, they will say they have a mandate to turn us into communists.

The DNC crowd starts chanting “do something.” Are they aware that their party has been in charge of the country for the last 3.5 years? pic.twitter.com/0x1wcYA95d — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

This man gets it.

“If you are black and still voting for democrats in Chicago you are an idiot. They flood your home with illegals and then they give them free food and free money and free housing. What do you get?” pic.twitter.com/cgqoqGdooI — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) August 20, 2024