Chicago Last NIght: Leftists Attack Leftists

By
M DOWLING
1
32

Democrats eat their own. The protesters are pro-Hamas, pro-radical abortion policies, and other issues that will devastate this country if they win. These are the people controlling the Democrat Party.

Radicals who are here illegally from the Middle East are in the crowd.

Harris-Walz are the nominees who never earned a single vote. Party bosses decided and ordered delegates to vote for her. Democracy is dead.

Liberals need to take their party back.

It all started with this man – Barack Obama:

THE CONVENTION

Some clips from day two of the convention with Obama praising how smart, empathetic, and decent he is. That’s quite a massive lie.

Harris-Walz snubbed the Obamas.

A Democrat who tells the truth.

She’s super wealthy but says her parents “were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed.”

Oh, they will. do something. If they win, they will say they have a mandate to turn us into communists.

This man gets it.


