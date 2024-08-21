Most Dems and Independents Have No Idea How Radical Harris Is

Most Democrat and Independent voters have no idea how radical Harris’s positions are. According to a Media Research Center poll, large MAJORITIES of registered Democrats and Independents who voted for Joe Biden in 2020, the same people who would likely vote for Harris, are unaware of the many controversial and radical positions Harris has taken.

When asked about ten different aspects of Harris’s public record — on issues as varied as her sponsorship of the Green New Deal, abolishing ICE, and eliminating private health insurance — between 71% and 86% of these Democrats and Independents said they either had not heard of Harris’s position or were unsure.

When these voters were asked about where they got most of their news about political elections and candidates, by far, the top answers were broadcast television (ABC, CBS, and NBC) or cable news (such as CNN and MSNBC).

This. suggests the corruption of the media, acting as Democrat Party propagandists, is helping turn this country toward communism.

I have little hope for Democrats, but if the media has convinced Independents and the new poll below is accurate, we will become communists.

The Morning Consult Poll

Democrat Kamala Harris has widened her lead over Republican nominee Donald Trump, according to the latest national poll.

Morning Consult’s poll of more than 11,000 registered voters shows Vice President Harris up four percentage points over former President Trump – 48% to 44%, with 4% remaining undecided. The latest numbers show a one percentage point improvement for Harris from the prior week’s poll.

Harris has not trailed Trump in the single-day daily tracking survey since President Joe Biden backed out of the race at the end of July.

We know these polls are generally biased but the trend is not good.