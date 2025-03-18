Chief Justice Roberts Rebukes Trump Over Boasberg Affair

Chief Justice Roberts issued a rare rebuke against Donald Trump after the President called for the impeachment of Judge Boasberg. Boasberg issued a TRO ordering the President not to deport five violent criminals in a transnational organization who were in the US illegally. His order was based on a lawsuit by the un-American ACLU.

If we wait for help from Chief Justice Roberts and probably Justice Coney Barrett to put the United States back on the path to democracy, we might be very disappointed.

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” Roberts said in a statement. “The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

The normal appellate process doesn’t appear to be working very well. At least not when it comes to lawfare. However, that’s simply my opinion. I am not a lawyer.

President Trump’s Comments

In a social-media post on Tuesday, the president called Boasberg a troublemaker and agitator who Barack Hussein Obama sadly appointed and touted his own fight against illegal immigration.

“I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do. This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!” the president said.

My concern is that Chief Justice Roberts and his compatriot Coney Barrett will not support the American people in this; rather, they will side with the judicial tyrants. Judicial review is a good process, but lawfare is not. Maybe Chief Justice Roberts should stop hanging around with the New York Times propagandist Tom Friedman, his good friend.

Boasberg ordered the planes to turn around. He is telling the elected president what to do. Still, Roberts backed him.

Justices always go left if they change once in the position, never right. They get caught up in the left-wing culture.

Perhaps the Court will surprise us and do the right thing. Just don’t count on it.

Rep. Eli Crane disagrees.

The articles of impeachment are teed up and ready to go. pic.twitter.com/7NLKdm3ynF — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) March 18, 2025

