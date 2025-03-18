Chilling: 3 Virginia Professors Call for Overthrowing the US

Three professors from Virginia public universities are calling for taking down the United States through armed insurrection.

If any of these professors are on visas, they should be immediately deported. Clearly, this is not a First Amendment issue.

Insurgents have infiltrated academia, which explains a lot about the deplorable state of American colleges and universities.

I posted clips from the video below.

Horrifying, listen to three professors from Virginia public universities discuss taking down the United States through violence. “We actually need to crash the US—We must stand with the armed resistance.”

pic.twitter.com/G9q9trSmwH — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 17, 2025

These quotes bounce around between a panel of radicals who mix the language of communism and anti-Semitism with radical Islam. Their ultimate goal is to call for the overturning of the US government and, of course, that of Israel.

Rough Transcript

“The moment you grab the gun…you’re no longer oppressed. You’re now free. We teach that in the class. Just to say that in the class, my student’s heads explode, right? To tell them about violence, you know, as a revolutionary tool and as sometimes a revolutionary essential,” says the so-called professor in a keffiyeh.

“We actually need to crash the US settler state, which has incredible reverberations and literally strangles the tentacles that are reaching into the Israeli state…

“So, we must stand with the armed resistance work right now to end this community by disrupting the flow of weapons to Zionists because we trust the armed resistance will defeat Zionism if it was open battlefield.”

“Yeah, I’ve been humbled since October 7th particularly being in community with folks, particularly when you’re someone who has been doing this work… why this is a profound moment for us, right? And we need to dig in and go harder.”

“I think putting our bodies on the line sometimes to protect those who are more vulnerable, right? to eat tear gas when we should be doing that and not students. I think that’s essential. So, we have to struggle to crash things here, and my students were very very clear about this.”

“We have to struggle for indigenous sovereignty right here on Turtle Island like there’s there’s no way around it, and there’s no looking past it at this particular moment.”

“When that comes time to the university saying retract that or get a job, get fired, I’m confident in myself that I will make that right decision. That is the point of being a guerrilla scholar, you know?”

“I’m sure that you’ve been snitched on to the administration about the content in your courses. That has been something that has happened to me, and I don’t know what our administration’s going to do right. I know the work that I have been doing. I know the work that I’ve committed myself to, and I’m going to continue to do the work, right?”

“People missed out on the significance of what Hezbollah represented right of what the Iranian revolution represented, and they just fell into the imperialist ideological representation of those movements and forces that were challenging imperialism.”

“Challenge what the settler state, the settlement of the University of Virginia that we’re on, which is still a plantation and has all of its plantation artifice up, right? And artifacts and trying to really wipe, ride the wheels off of these institutional resources and go for broke.”

“And we have to understand Alexa Flood on October 7th and since then as a really decisive historic… it’s a decisive strike into challenging those two legs of imperialism.”

“Some colleagues who are part of my chapter of faculty for justice for Palestine to help us teach Palestinian liberation, right? To teach about resistance struggles at this particular phase of Palestinian resistance in our classrooms and how to build community with not just faculty but students who are committed to this, I think.?

“Hamas what it represents, and not just Hamas but the whole armed resistance movement it represents, a rejection and refusal of an equation of force that leaves Palestinians dependent and eternally vulnerable and having to distort and configure themselves to seek recognition and protection from their oppressors. So how can subjugated state, subjugated peoples elevate their struggle from that in a colony in a one-to-one relation of overthrowing the immediate colonizer to overturning this broader imperialist world system, which was missing in the 20th-century struggles. And I believe we’re in a moment where it’s being put to the question in a way it never has been before.”

