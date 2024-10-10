Child Rapist Protected by Middlesex MA Superior Court Judge

ERO Boston officers arrested Guatemalan national Maynor Francisco Hernandez-Rodas on Sept. 20 in Lowell for forcibly raping a Massachusetts minor.

“Maynor Francisco Hernandez-Rodas stands accused of horrific crimes against a Massachusetts child,” said ERO Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “He represents a significant danger to the children of our community that we will not tolerate. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen threats from our New England neighborhoods.”

Middlesex County, Massachusetts, ignored ICE’s detainer and released him into the community without notice. The officials or judge in the Middlesex Superior Court who allowed this should be charged with rape.

They wouldn’t work with ICE on a heinous aggravated child rape. They are evil.

Hernandez, 38, unlawfully entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location, and without inspection, admission, or parole by a U.S. immigration official.

The Record of Offenses

The Bridgeport, Connecticut, District Court convicted Hernandez on Sept. 16, 2011, of breach of peace. The court sentenced him to six months in prison, followed by a six-month suspended sentence and one year of probation.

The Norwalk, Connecticut, District Court convicted Hernandez on May 15, 2016, for breach of peace and issued him a $100 fine.

The Lowell Police Department arrested Hernandez on June 14, 2024, for aggravated rape of a child and rape of a child with force.

ERO Boston lodged an immigration detainer against Hernandez with the MCHOC on June 28.

The Middlesex Superior Court arraigned Hernandez on Sept. 4 for aggravated rape of a child with force and rape of a child by force.

The Middlesex Superior Court ignored ERO Boston’s immigration detainer and released Hernandez from custody on an unknown date.

Officers with ERO Boston arrested Hernandez on Sept. 20 in Lowell. Hernandez remains in ERO custody.

From the Press Release:

Detainers are critical public safety tools because they focus enforcement resources on removable noncitizens who have been arrested for criminal activity. They increase the safety of all parties involved. Read more here.

Democrats won’t allow the police to cooperate with ICE and monsters like this man are protected in sanctuary cities.